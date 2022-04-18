New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Activision filing claims Kotick's employment post-Microsoft deal still undiscussed

According to a new SEC filing from Activision Blizzard, CEO Bobby Kotick's position following the Microsoft merger has still not been discussed.
TJ Denzer
1

Ever since Microsoft announced it would be acquiring Activision Blizzard to the tune of nearly $70 billion USD, a big question on many minds has been what happens with current CEO Bobby Kotick once the merger goes through. There were rumors that Kotick may be out once the deal closed, but according to a recent filing from Activision Blizzard with the SEC, the matter has not been discussed. Or at least, Microsoft has not negotiated or spoken to what happens with Kotick at this time.

Activision Blizzard spoke briefly about the situation with Kotick in a recent US Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated April 15, 2022, as spotted by Axios author Stephen Totillo. In the filing, Activision Blizzard briefly addresses the matter of CEO Bobby Kotick in regards to Microsoft’s acquisition.

According to the April 15, 2022 Activision Blizzard SEC filing, no negotiations have taken place in regards to CEO Bobby Kotick's employment following the Microsoft deal.
According to the April 15, 2022 Activision Blizzard SEC filing, no negotiations have taken place in regard to CEO Bobby Kotick's employment following the Microsoft deal.

At current, it has been reported Kotick will continue to act as CEO of Activision Blizzard and report to Xbox’s Phil Spencer through the close of the Microsoft acquisition if matters proceed as intended. However, rumor has also gone about that Microsoft is set to release Kotick once the deal is closed, even if it could mean Kotick exits with a $15 million golden parachute if his employment is terminated.

Even so, despite the fact that no negotiation has taken place at the moment, there is still a lot of time between now and when the deal is expected to close sometime in 2023. Some Activision Blizzard shareholder groups have been resistant to the deal and many have called for Kotick’s resignation. However, it still remains to be seen what will happen. Stay tuned for further updates as we continue to follow the Activision Blizzard/Microsoft deal.

