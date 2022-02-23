New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Bobby Kotick could receive $15 million if Microsoft fires him

An SEC filing indicates that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick could be in for a big pay day if he's let go by Microsoft.
Donovan Erskine
1

When it was announced that Microsoft would be acquiring Activision Blizzard in an industry-shaking deal, there were a lot of questions about the ramifications of such an acquisition. One of the biggest question marks was the future of controversial CEO Bobby Kotick, who has been under fire for his tolerance and facilitation of harassment and mistreatment of employees, among many other things. If Microsoft does indeed show Kotick the door, he may be entitled to a lump sum of cash.

It was first reported by Axios that Bobby Kotick could be up for a payday if he gets the boot following the completion of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The information itself can be found in a recent filing to the SEC. Many have been clamoring for Microsoft to fire Bobby Kotick once they take over Activision Blizzard, and it’s been heavily speculated that Kotick would receive a hefty check in such a case.

This report also reveals that Kotick could also be gearing up to reel in $22 million in stock later this year. According to the proposal, Activision’s board will have to determine that there’s been a considerable improvement to the company’s culture. When major controversy began to stir at Activision Blizzard last year, Kotick requested a minimum salary until the company improved its workplace.

Activision Blizzard has been a hotbed of controversy for months, and CEO Bobby Kotick has been at the heart of it. Though we could potentially see him leave the company soon, it won’t happen without a golden parachute. For future updates on the Activision Blizzard situation and the ramifications of the Microsoft acquisition, stick with Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

