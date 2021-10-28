New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Bobby Kotick requests lower $62,500 salary until Activision Blizzard workplace culture improves

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick asked the board of directors to reduce his salary amidst trouble at the company.
Donovan Erskine
16

Activision Blizzard has dominated the gaming news cycle over the last several months as employees detail a toxic work environment and tell stories of discrimination and harassment. Since we discovered that the State of California was suing the video game company, Acti-Blizz has scrambled to repair its image and win back the favor of fans and employees alike. The latest chapter in the saga sees company CEO Bobby Kotick formally request that his salary be cut to the minimum as the company continues to address allegations.

In a letter shared to the Activision Blizzard investor relations page, CEO Bobby Kotick reveals that he has requested the board of directors to cut his salary down to $62,500, the minimum under California law, until the company has properly addressed the issues surrounding workplace harassment and discrimination. In addition, Kotick says that he won’t accept any bonuses "until the Board has determined that we have achieved the transformational gender-related goals and other commitments."

In the same letter, Kotick announces a new zero-tolerance harassment policy at Activision Blizzard. “We need tougher rules and consistent monitoring across the entire company to make sure reports are being handled correctly and discipline is appropriate and swift,” he says, referencing the fact that the company would hand out warnings to some offenders in the past. “Our goal is to have the strictest harassment and non-retaliation policies of any employer, and we will continue to examine and tighten our standards to achieve this goal everywhere we do business.”

Bobby Kotick’s request to cut his salary comes about seven months after he pulled in a $200 million performance bonus. Just days ago, Activision's motion to halt the impending lawsuit was denied by courts. As Activision Blizzard continues to navigate the myriad of issues it found itself in, we’ll keep you updated here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    October 28, 2021 9:35 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Bobby Kotick requests lower $62,500 salary until Activision Blizzard workplace culture improves

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 28, 2021 5:27 AM

      Activision stuff. Bobby Kotick to reduce his compensation

      https://www.gamespot.com/articles/activision-blizzard-ceo-bobby-kotick-asks-board-to-reduce-his-salary-and-cut-bonuses-amid-lawsuits/1100-6497483/

      • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 28, 2021 5:29 AM

        Is there a GoFundMe step up yet?

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 28, 2021 6:14 AM

          You aren't on Kotick's OnlyFans yet? :)

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 28, 2021 6:21 AM

        He's going down to the bare minimum salary in Ca, which is $62,500 a year for a full time worker.

        Also a few other things:
        - Zero tolerance harassment policy
        - Removing mandatory arbitration
        - Raising women/non-binary headcounts by 50% and will be publishing annual reports on salary equality

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 28, 2021 6:44 AM

          I mean all good things, but he could have done any or all of that before.

          • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            October 28, 2021 6:53 AM

            Yeah, this is a few months late. Should have been the immediate company reaction after the first bit of clearing house.

          • FlatlineDixay legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            October 28, 2021 8:38 AM

            Sometimes you just gotta take the good things as they come!

            • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              October 28, 2021 8:46 AM

              Take them, but don't read them as meaning more than they do. And maybe consider why we're getting them and what we might not be getting.

              • FlatlineDixay legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                reply
                October 28, 2021 8:50 AM

                If delivered as described, then these would be VERY meaningful things, full stop. Actions taken under duress can still have very positive outcomes. In fact, I’d say that the vast majority of meaningful change in this world comes as a result of pressure rather than good will.

                • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  October 28, 2021 9:10 AM

                  Like I said, take them.

        • Postal legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 28, 2021 7:03 AM

          Good, and overdue. Part of the "frat boy" culture stems from having offices that are so completely dominated by men that a woman will often be entirely by herself in a given team, and the people she needs to turn to for help are also men (in some cases, they're as much of a problem as the harassers). We don't need perfectly equal gender counts, but we definitely need women to feel like they belong and have support.

        • baconisgod legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 28, 2021 7:09 AM

          All good things, didn't he make like $200m last year?

        • Head Rush legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 28, 2021 7:10 AM

          I just read through the article, and I'm impressed that he cut all bonuses and equity as well. I expected him to take the salary hit but still make the lion's share in those two areas, but that isn't the case.

        • tightropetandy
          reply
          October 28, 2021 7:49 AM

          but how is he going to fix the shit games they're shoveling out???????

          • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            October 28, 2021 7:55 AM

            Equal opportunity loot box exploitation

          • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            October 28, 2021 8:03 AM

            Sell to TenCent.

            • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              October 28, 2021 8:31 AM

              They're already in bed with NetEase (running WoW for the most part in China)

      • AlphaMaj legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 28, 2021 7:20 AM

        Seems odd to me that the CEO is the one asking for this stuff. I feel like it should be the reverse. It doesn't seem noble to me, just backwards.

      • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        October 28, 2021 7:36 AM

        He already is a multimillionare. He won't feel this cut at all.

      • i38warhawk legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 28, 2021 7:47 AM

        Probably just to appease some board members. They'll make it up to him in the future I bet.

      • code-e255 legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 28, 2021 9:15 AM

        ... only until those 5 to-dos on his list are implemented, which might take a few months or a year.

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 28, 2021 9:24 AM

        His statement
        https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005446/en/A-Letter-From-CEO-Bobby-Kotick-Regarding-Progress-and-Commitments-Made-at-Activision-Blizzard

    • m0rfus legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 28, 2021 10:05 AM

      a good first start.

    • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 28, 2021 10:18 AM

      But what about the millions upon millions of stock options that are probably part of his total compensation package? If it's like many other CEOs, the actual "salary" portion is bullshit.

    • Dr_Cube legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 28, 2021 11:11 AM

      What a joke. How many tens of not hundreds of millions has he banked thus far? Guys been there for ages.

      I too could humbly accept a pay cut and I say this as I sit on top of $100+ million..

    • phobium legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 28, 2021 11:16 AM

      Fresh off a $200 million dollar bonus, Bobby Kotick reduces his salary from 875k to 62.5k to show he's serious.

