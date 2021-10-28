Bobby Kotick requests lower $62,500 salary until Activision Blizzard workplace culture improves Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick asked the board of directors to reduce his salary amidst trouble at the company.

Activision Blizzard has dominated the gaming news cycle over the last several months as employees detail a toxic work environment and tell stories of discrimination and harassment. Since we discovered that the State of California was suing the video game company, Acti-Blizz has scrambled to repair its image and win back the favor of fans and employees alike. The latest chapter in the saga sees company CEO Bobby Kotick formally request that his salary be cut to the minimum as the company continues to address allegations.

In a letter shared to the Activision Blizzard investor relations page, CEO Bobby Kotick reveals that he has requested the board of directors to cut his salary down to $62,500, the minimum under California law, until the company has properly addressed the issues surrounding workplace harassment and discrimination. In addition, Kotick says that he won’t accept any bonuses "until the Board has determined that we have achieved the transformational gender-related goals and other commitments."

In the same letter, Kotick announces a new zero-tolerance harassment policy at Activision Blizzard. “We need tougher rules and consistent monitoring across the entire company to make sure reports are being handled correctly and discipline is appropriate and swift,” he says, referencing the fact that the company would hand out warnings to some offenders in the past. “Our goal is to have the strictest harassment and non-retaliation policies of any employer, and we will continue to examine and tighten our standards to achieve this goal everywhere we do business.”

Bobby Kotick’s request to cut his salary comes about seven months after he pulled in a $200 million performance bonus. Just days ago, Activision's motion to halt the impending lawsuit was denied by courts. As Activision Blizzard continues to navigate the myriad of issues it found itself in, we’ll keep you updated here on Shacknews.