New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

$200 million payout to Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick draws ire

Performance-based payouts to the Activision Blizzard CEO are not sitting well with some in the finance sector.

Chris Jarrard
9

A recent bonus payout from Activision Blizzard to its CEO Bobby Kotick is drawing outside criticism. The $200 million dollar bonus is tied to the growth in Activision Blizzard Stock value over the last couple of years, though critics argue that external factors beyond what a CEO could influence as the reason for the stock valuation.

The pushback against Kotick’s payout comes from CtW Investment Group. The firm had taken issue with the $30 million Kotick received in 2019 and reportedly have similar complaints regarding the $200 million bonus.

"While the increase in Activision's stock price is somewhat commendable, as we stated last year and continue to assert, this achievement alone does not justify such a substantial pay outcome for the CEO," director of executive compensation research Michael Varner said. "There are many factors that may contribute to a rise in this particular company's stock price that may not be directly attributable to Robert Kotick's leadership. The use of video games as one of the few entertainment options available amid the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, has been a boon to many companies in the gaming industry irrespective of executive talent or strategic decisions."

The Activision Blizzard CEO earned the $200 million bonus as a part of the Shareholder Value Creation Incentive provision in his contract. Against recent news that the company dumped nearly 200 employees this week, the exorbitant payout to its CEO feels ill-timed at best. The former employees reportedly received ninety days severance pay and a $200 Battle.net gift card.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 17, 2021 11:50 AM

    Chris Jarrard posted a new article, $200 million payout to Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick draws ire

    • baconisgod legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 17, 2021 12:03 PM

      The Activision Blizzard CEO earned the $200 million bonus as a part of the Shareholder Value Creation Incentive provision in his contract. Against recent news that the company dumped nearly 200 employees this week, the exorbitant payout to its CEO feels ill-timed at best. The former employees reportedly received ninety days severance pay and a $200 Battle.net gift card.

      I feel like this type of shit happens all the time.

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 17, 2021 12:05 PM

      That's fucked up. I hate executive compensation. Since I am in info sec I get to come across this stuff from time to time. Saw some VP get a million buyout just to make them go away. This was on top of their salary for a year. Meanwhile no one got a cost a living increase.

      • Dravenport legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 17, 2021 12:08 PM

        it seems like executive compensation is specifically designed to be tone deaf

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 17, 2021 12:10 PM

        Once you make it to executive level you can fuck up the entire company and still get paid on your way out, I hate it.

      • dmason
        reply
        March 17, 2021 1:01 PM

        I feel like that’s exactly where I work lol

    • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 17, 2021 12:14 PM

      Man that's gross, they've fired a lot of people over the past few years and then give 200 MILLION to one guy. Just ridiculously. Maybe I put too little in the abilities of a CEO, but no one employee is worth that much.

      • Dravenport legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 17, 2021 12:24 PM

        laying people off isnt just about saving money tho, sometimes its about not paying people to sit around and do nothing if they don't have the work for them. not saying this pay packet isn't ridiculous, just that we don't really have all the facts.

        • the city legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          March 17, 2021 12:30 PM

          so give them 6 mos severance instead and support them in their job search

          had 200 million to give this limp dick do nothing, could use it to actually make change

          • Dravenport legacy 10 years
            reply
            March 17, 2021 12:56 PM

            I was going to post a thoughtful response but then i saw it was you so imma just head out

    • Upstaged mercury mega
      reply
      March 17, 2021 12:23 PM

      Sorry to the 200 people we just "had" to lay off, but we did give you a severance that included a store gift card!

      When you think about the average salary of the person laid off vs a single person getting a 200M payout...this whole thing is just beyond absurd.

    • duncandun legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 17, 2021 12:26 PM

      Lol they coulda kept those 200 people on for a few more months during a pandemic and given everyone a raise instead but lol

    • GBurke59 mercury mega
      reply
      March 17, 2021 12:59 PM

      Damn our system is broken AF

    • dmason
      reply
      March 17, 2021 12:59 PM

      Disgusting.

Hello, Meet Lola