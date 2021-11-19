More than 700 Activision Blizzard employees sign petition for Bobby Kotick to resign (UPDATED) Hundreds of Activision Blizzard workers call for Bobby Kotick to step down as CEO.

Update 11/19/ 1 p.m. PT: The petition for Bobby Kotick to resign as CEO of Activision Blizzard has now surpassed 1,600 signees. The original article remains unchanged from its original writing.

The WSJ report on Bobby Kotick earlier this week led to a walkout as employees demonstrated their displeasure with the state of the company and behavior of leadership. Now, workers at Activision Blizzard are taking their protest a step forward. A new petition calls for the immediate resignation of CEO Bobby Kotick and has been signed by over 700 Acti-Blizz employees.

The Twitter account for ABetterABK shared a link to the petition for Kotick’s removal as CEO on November 18, 2021. As of the writing of this article, the petition has been signed by over 700 current employees of Activision Blizzard. The petition reads as follows:

We, the undersigned, no longer have confidence in the leadership of Bobby Kotick as the CEO of Activision Blizzard. The information that has come to light about his behaviors and practices in the running of our companies runs counter to the culture and integrity we require of our leadership--and directly conflicts with the initiatives started by our peers. We ask that Bobby Kotick remove himself as CEO of Activision Blizzard, and that shareholders be allowed to select the new CEO without the input of Bobby, who we are aware owns a substantial portion of the voting rights of the shareholders.

Bobby Kotick was already in poor standing with a lot of workers, but matters reached a boiling point after WSJ published a report earlier this week that exposed some pretty unforgivable behavior from the CEO, not limited to preventing Dan Bunting from being fired after learning of sexual harassment allegations. Following the report, other industry leaders, such as PlayStation’s Jim Ryan and Xbox’s Phil Spencer have also condemned the behavior. As pressure continues to mount, we’ll keep following the story to see if Kotick does indeed step down from his position at Activision Blizzard.