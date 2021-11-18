More than 700 Activision Blizzard employees sign petition for Bobby Kotick to resign
The WSJ report on Bobby Kotick earlier this week led to a walkout as employees demonstrated their displeasure with the state of the company and behavior of leadership. Now, workers at Activision Blizzard are taking their protest a step forward. A new petition calls for the immediate resignation of CEO Bobby Kotick and has been signed by over 700 Acti-Blizz employees.
The Twitter account for ABetterABK shared a link to the petition for Kotick’s removal as CEO on November 18, 2021. As of the writing of this article, the petition has been signed by over 700 current employees of Activision Blizzard. The petition reads as follows:
Bobby Kotick was already in poor standing with a lot of workers, but matters reached a boiling point after WSJ published a report earlier this week that exposed some pretty unforgivable behavior from the CEO, not limited to preventing Dan Bunting from being fired after learning of sexual harassment allegations. Following the report, other industry leaders, such as PlayStation’s Jim Ryan and Xbox’s Phil Spencer have also condemned the behavior. As pressure continues to mount, we’ll keep following the story to see if Kotick does indeed step down from his position at Activision Blizzard.
