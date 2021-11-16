Dan Bunting allegedly left Treyarch amid WSJ sexual harassment investigation Activision Blizzard reportedly recommended firing Bunting in 2019 after an internal investigation, but CEO Bobby Kotick intervened.

As further details come out regarding a Wall Street Journal investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and internal company threats at Activision Blizzard, it would appear that Dan Bunting has left Treyarch after 18 years with the company working on Call of Duty. Bunting was involved in reports of a sexual harassment incident in which CEO Bobby Kotick supposedly intervened in his employment termination at the company.

These details come via the Wall Street Journal alongside its recent report that not only did Activision Blizzard CEO allegedly Bobby Kotick cover up toxic and sexual harassment incidents, but also reportedly threatened an employee. A part of that original report included details of an supposed incident involving Bunting sexually harassing a female employee in 2017 after drinks. An internal investigation was launched in 2019 that called for Bunting to be fired then, but Bobby Kotick intervened to keep Bunting on board with disciplinary measures. It would seem despite efforts to keep him on board, as the Wall Street Journal was investigating these incidents, Bunting left the company.

The story looks worse and worse for Activision Blizzard and employees have already threatened to stage a walkout until CEO Bobby Kotick resigns or is removed from his role at the company. Despite the allegations and this recent pressure from employees, Kotick has reaffirmed his position that his efforts to make Activision Blizzard a safe and inclusive company are of utmost priority.

“There’s an article today that paints an inaccurate and misleading view of our company, of me personally, and my leadership,” Kotick said in an internal company video. “Anyone who doubts my conviction to be the most welcoming, inclusive workplace doesn’t really appreciate how important this is to me.”

Despite this, Bunting’s exit means another higher up Activision Blizzard employee leaving the company. We will continue to report on this story as new information and details become available.