Hitman 3 makes Sapienza & its Elusive Targets free this weekend The latest ongoing event in Hitman 3 brings Sapienza into the free rotation as The Deceivers return as a two-for-one Elusive Target.

We haven’t talked about Hitman 3 for a little bit after its stellar run of content in 2021, but the game is still kicking and IO Interactive continues to offer activities both new and returning players to pursue. Such is the case with both an Elusive Target and free map rotation lining up this weekend. The Deceivers are coming back to Sapienza and the location is in the Hitman 3 Free Starter Pack while they’re available for this Elusive Target hunt.

IO Interactive shared the details on the free map and Elusive Targets via the Hitman Twitter on April 29, 2022. From now until May 9, The Deceivers have returned to Sapienza and will be ripe for the picking in a one-chance, winner-take-all Elusive Target contract. Whether players are playing the contract for the first time or have done it before, it will be available and taking The Deceivers out will count towards Elusive Target exclusive suits and rewards. Moreover, the Sapienza location where The Deceivers are lurking is available in the Hitman 3 Free Starter Pack from now until May 1, meaning you have a little bit of time to pursue to contract without spending a dime on the game if you want.

Both the free Sapienza Mission and The Deceivers Elusive Target Contract line up as available for play this weekend in Hitman 3.

Hitman 3 was a delight of the 2021 gaming year. Not only was the base game great, but IO Interactive just continued to sweeten the deal with good paid and free content throughout the rest of the year to keep the game on everyone’s radar. We loved the game in our Shacknews review and we even got to create some Shacknews Featured Contracts in the game for everyone’s enjoyment. That netted Hitman 3 a #8 spot on our Top 10 Games of 2021, as well as IO Interactive earning itself our Shacknews Award for Best Developer of 2021.

With the free location and Deceivers Elusive Target lining up this weekend, both free and paid Hitman players should take a spot by Hitman’s little corner of Italy to see for themselves why we regularly rave about the game. Good luck and happy hunting, Agents.