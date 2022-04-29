Techland on Dying Light 2 Stay Human post-launch content and what's next We caught up with the Lead Game Designer at Techland to discuss the future of Dying Light 2.

After a long buildup of anticipation, Dying Light 2 Stay Human launched earlier this year, bringing about the next chapter in the post-apocalyptic series. Once again emphasizing parkour and world exploration, we were curious to learn more about what Techland has up its sleeves now that the base game is out worldwide. We were lucky enough to sit down with the developers to learn more about the future of Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke sat down with Tymon Smektała, lead game designer on Dying Light 2 Stay Human to discuss the developer’s post-launch plans for the game. This included the lessons that the team took from developing the game and how they can apply that to future projects. “One thing for sure… maybe for the next one, even if it’s Dying Light 3, we need to start with a character that’s already more developed,” Smektała said. “I feel like we were a little bit too conservative with our design decisions with the second one.”

Smektała also goes on to tease that the team is already working on the first DLC for Dying Light 2 Stay Human. “We are working on the first DLCs that we have announced. One will see the light of day sooner than the other.” He also states that they’re both narrative expansions and that one of them takes place parallel to the game’s main story.

The full interview with Tymon Smektała is an insightful glimpse at the world of game development, particularly the homestretch of getting a project to release and how the studio reacts immediately after launch. For more informative interviews with developers, dig through our content library over on the GamerHubTV YouTube channel.