2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide
Funko Games on Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar's Kickstarter success

The game was a massive hit on Kickstarter, and features fun gameplay features like the decisions you make in the game being permanent.
Morgan Shaver
1

If you’re a fan of all things Jurassic World, it may pique your interest to learn that Prospero Hall and Funko Games successfully funded a tabletop game based on the Jurassic World franchise on Kickstarter. Not only did the game meet its Kickstarter goal of $100,000, but it significantly surpassed it, with the final tally sitting at 5,763 backers and a whopping $576,427 pledged.

Curious about the reaction to this Kickstarter success, and the game’s creation as a whole, Shacknews’ own Greg Burke recently sat down with Deirdre Cross, VP of sales, marketing, and business development at Funko Games to learn more.

Starting things off, Greg congratulates Cross and the team on the success of the Kickstarter to which Cross replies, “Thank you, we were very excited to have the opportunity to bring this game to Kickstarter.” Continuing this thread, Greg mentions Funko is a large company, and asks what spurred the decision to bring this specific box, Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar, to Kickstarter.

Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar surpassed its $100,000 goal, with $576,427 having been pledged by the end of the campaign.
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

