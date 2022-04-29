Funko Games on Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar's Kickstarter success

If you’re a fan of all things Jurassic World, it may pique your interest to learn that Prospero Hall and Funko Games successfully funded a tabletop game based on the Jurassic World franchise on Kickstarter. Not only did the game meet its Kickstarter goal of $100,000, but it significantly surpassed it, with the final tally sitting at 5,763 backers and a whopping $576,427 pledged.

Curious about the reaction to this Kickstarter success, and the game’s creation as a whole, Shacknews’ own Greg Burke recently sat down with Deirdre Cross, VP of sales, marketing, and business development at Funko Games to learn more.

Starting things off, Greg congratulates Cross and the team on the success of the Kickstarter to which Cross replies, “Thank you, we were very excited to have the opportunity to bring this game to Kickstarter.” Continuing this thread, Greg mentions Funko is a large company, and asks what spurred the decision to bring this specific box, Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar, to Kickstarter.

“As we were developing this game it kind of started out as a certain scope, and it just got bigger and bigger and bigger,” Cross explains. “I mean, we knew we wanted to do a Legacy game, but it became truly epic in its proportion and we felt like to launch this product we wanted to launch it on Kickstarter so that we could really have an ongoing conversation with the consumer.”

With mention of the Jurassic World title being a “Legacy” game, Greg asks about how a Legacy game would be described to those who may be unfamiliar with what a Legacy game is, and how it differs from a typical tabletop game. “In a traditional game, you get it out, we’re going to set it up, we’re going to play it, and when we’re done we’re going to put it all back and it restores back to its original state; the cards get shuffled back together, they go back into a stack, the pieces are all separated, and they go back to where they go,” Cross begins.



“In the case of a Legacy game, you are going to make choices during the game about certain cards, or buildings, or dinosaurs, all of these kinds of things, you’re going to make choices. And, unlike a regular game, your choices will impact the next game you play and your choices will be permanent. So, even if the dinosaurs get out and there’s problems and people die, there will be consequences that carry forward for you in the next adventure that you play. Our game plays out over the course of 12 adventures, but it’s going to be unlike a standard game, every time you come you’re going to pick back up where you left off and you’re going to continue on your story.” Cross goes on to address how some may feel about a game with things like permanent stickering, along with the pressure of more permanent in-game consequences. On this topic, Cross mentions the first game you play when you start Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar is a tutorial game where the changes you make are not permanent, allowing you to learn the game without that learning process impacting the game as a whole once you fully dive into it. Furthermore, the last game you play is infinitely replayable, “So then you are playing in your park once all the decisions have been made,” Cross elaborates. For more on the successful Kickstarter campaign for Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla, the game’s creation, and more on how the game plays, be sure to check out the full interview with Funko’s Deirdre Cross over on GamerHubTV. While you’re there, be sure to subscribe if you haven’t already, and similarly, subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel for even more awesome gaming content.