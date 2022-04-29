Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 29: Golden Week 2022

It's that time of year again in video games. Golden Week celebrates the very best from our friends in Japan. That means if there's an amazing game from Japan, one that often celebrates Japanese culture, you're probably going to find it on sale, especially on console storefronts. What's interesting is that the Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Golden Week sales all seem to have something a little bit different.
Xbox players, go check out The King of Fighters 15. PlayStation owners, now's the time to grab PS exclusives like the Bloodborne Complete Edition or Guilty Gear Strive. If you're on Nintendo, dive into Square Enix's best games, including NEO: The World Ends With You, and Capcom's best titles, like the vintage Resident Evil and Devil May Cry series.
Elsewhere, Star Wars Day is coming up and that means it's time to discount the best games in the franchise. That includes Jedi Fallen Order, Squadrons, and even Knights of the Old Republic.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Another Sight - FREE!
- Hue - FREE!
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $59.99 (25% off)
- NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (70% off)
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection [Xbox Series X] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- May the 4th Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $4.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox May the 4th Sale.
- Golden Week Sale
- The King of Fighters 15 [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.49 (30% off)
- Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water - $31.99 (20% off)
- NieR Replicant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Originals Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the Xbox Golden Week Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Grand Theft Auto Online [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (75% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $29.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Forgotten City - $19.49 (35% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Sale.
- Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Dead by Daylight [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: The TellTale Definitive Series - $24.99 (50% off)
- Friday the 13th: The Game - $3.74 (75% off)
- Hello Neighbor - $7.49 (75% off)
- Maneater Apex Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Slay the Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Un-Halloween Horror Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $15.59 (61% off)
- Golden Week Sale
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $20.99 (30% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Lost Judgment [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $29.99 (25% off)
- Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- NieR Replicant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden - $23.99 (20% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $23.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Samurai Shodown - $20.99 (65% off)
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $3.99 (80% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $13.99 (30% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 3 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Golden Week Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Dreams - $7.99 (60% off)
- Concrete Genie - $14.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Madden NFL 22 [PS5] - $19.59 (72% off)
- Just Dance 2022 [PS5] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series [PSVR] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Hades [PS5/PS4] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Ghostrunner [PS5/PS4] - $10.49 (65% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [PS5] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- KeyWe [PS5/PS4] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Lethal League Blaze - $13.99 (30% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Slay the Spire - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Bugsnax - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ubisoft Spring Into Savings Sale
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Just Dance 2022 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $14.99 (75% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.90 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (63% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Family Feud - $9.89 (67% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $19.49 (35% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2021 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Hungry Shark World - $1.99 (80% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $7.99 (60% off)
- Sports Party - $7.99 (80% off)
- Legendary Fishing - $4.49 (85% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $11.99 (80% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $7.99 (60% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Day Celebration Sale
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $11.24 (25% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Square Enix Golden Week Sale
- Final Fantasy 7 - $7.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dungeon Encounters - $19.49 (35% off)
- Legend of Mana - $20.99 (30% off)
- Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend - $13.99 (30% off)
- Romancing SaGa 3 - $8.69 (70% off)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered - $17.49 (30% off)
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! - $15.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition HD - $11.99 (60% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $15.99 (60% off)
- Lost Sphear - $14.99 (70% off)
- Star Ocean First Departure R - $8.39 (60% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $11.99 (70% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- I am Setsuna - $15.99 (60% off)
- Oninaki - $19.99 (60% off)
- Spelunker Party - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest - $3.24 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest 3: The Seeds of Salvation - $8.11 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest 2: Luminaries of the Legendary Line - $4.21 (35% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance - $20.99 (30% off)
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS - $8.99 (70% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2 - $7.49 (70% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden - $23.99 (20% off)
- Capcom Golden Week Sale
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $11.99 (70% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $14.99 (50% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.79 (38% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $14.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Activision Blizzard Spring Sale
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $38.99 (35% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Nitros Oxide Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- Crash Bandicoot Crashiversary Bundle - $59.99 (40% off)
- Crash Bandicoot Quadrilogy Bundle - $41.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $21.99 (45% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Shadowrun Trilogy - $29.99 (25% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $19.49 (35% off)
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space - $15.99 (20% off)
- Zorya: The Celestial Sisters - $9.99 (60% off)
- Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water - $31.99 (20% off)
- Dead by Daylight Ultimate Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- Cozy Grove - $9.74 (35% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $34.99 (30% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $24.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K22 - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Forgotten City Cloud Version - $23.99 (20% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $2.99 (40% off)
- Narita Boy - $9.99 (60% off)
- Griftlands - $13.39 (33% off)
- Garden Story - $13.99 (30% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (40% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $27.99 (60% off)
- Two Point Hospital Jumbo Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Arise: A Simple Story Definitive Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition - $27.49 (45% off)
