Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 29: Golden Week 2022

It's that time of year again in video games. Golden Week celebrates the very best from our friends in Japan. That means if there's an amazing game from Japan, one that often celebrates Japanese culture, you're probably going to find it on sale, especially on console storefronts. What's interesting is that the Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Golden Week sales all seem to have something a little bit different.

Xbox players, go check out The King of Fighters 15. PlayStation owners, now's the time to grab PS exclusives like the Bloodborne Complete Edition or Guilty Gear Strive. If you're on Nintendo, dive into Square Enix's best games, including NEO: The World Ends With You, and Capcom's best titles, like the vintage Resident Evil and Devil May Cry series.

Elsewhere, Star Wars Day is coming up and that means it's time to discount the best games in the franchise. That includes Jedi Fallen Order, Squadrons, and even Knights of the Old Republic.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

