Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 29: Golden Week 2022

It's time once again for Golden Week, which means a parade of titles from Japan are on sale.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

It's that time of year again in video games. Golden Week celebrates the very best from our friends in Japan. That means if there's an amazing game from Japan, one that often celebrates Japanese culture, you're probably going to find it on sale, especially on console storefronts. What's interesting is that the Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Golden Week sales all seem to have something a little bit different.

Xbox players, go check out The King of Fighters 15. PlayStation owners, now's the time to grab PS exclusives like the Bloodborne Complete Edition or Guilty Gear Strive. If you're on Nintendo, dive into Square Enix's best games, including NEO: The World Ends With You, and Capcom's best titles, like the vintage Resident Evil and Devil May Cry series.

Weekend Console Deals Star Wars Day

Elsewhere, Star Wars Day is coming up and that means it's time to discount the best games in the franchise. That includes Jedi Fallen Order, Squadrons, and even Knights of the Old Republic.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola