Final Fantasy 16 is nearing completion, says producer in a fashion magazine Naoki Yoshida has stated that the latest Final Fantasy is coming into its homestretch in development.

It’s been a while since we had any new updates on Final Fantasy 16, but apparently development on the game is coming along well. Producer and lead Naoki Yoshida said as much recently, as spotted in a Japanese fashion magazine. Sources aside, it sounds like the game is coming into the last end of its development cycle and we should hear more definitive updates about its details and release soon.

The latest details on Final Fantasy 16’s state were seen in a recent clothing magazine featuring an interview with Naoki Yoshida, as spotted by Twitter user Alberich＠ff14 FIN and translated by Gematsu. Appearing in the magazine because of an upcoming Final Fantasy fashion line, Yoshida nonetheless took the opportunity to share some thoughts and updates on the upcoming Final Fantasy 16, which was revealed in September 2020 during a PlayStation 5 showcase. According to Yoshida, the game is coming into the final stretch of its production cycle and he hopes that not only will the team have more to share soon, but that the game will appeal to both longtime fans and those who have stopped playing a while.

The entirety of Yoshida’s commentary in said magazine regarding Final Fantasy 16 can be found below:

Currently, development on the latest title, Final Fantasy XVI, is in the final stretch. As a single-player game, Final Fantasy XVI aims to unify the story and gameplay experience. Unlike online games, which portray multiple players at once, Final Fantasy XVI has an individual focus, which makes the story more immersive. And I think the story has become quite deep. My hope is that the adults who have grown up, understand the rules of society, and drifted away from Final Fantasy thinking ‘the real world isn’t as easy as a video game’ can remember the enthusiasm they had back then. That’s what we’re keeping in mind as we make this game.

It sounds ambitious, and Yoshida has poured his heart and soul into a lot of solid Square Enix games, including overseeing the likes of MMORPG Final Fantasy 14. That said, it looks like we should expect to see new reveals and details on Final Fantasy 16 sooner than later. As we await those details, stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates such as a release date.