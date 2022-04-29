Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 29: Star Wars Day 2022

Star Wars Day lands in the middle of next week, which means that retailers are getting into the spirit with the best video games the franchise has to offer. Do you like Star Wars? Then Steam, the Humble Store, and GOG.com are the places for you this week. Pick up the best of the full Star Wars collection, whether it's the newer hotness, the vintage PC titles, or even something in the LEGO realm.
Elsewhere, there are a lot of first-time discounts over on Steam. Dying Light 2: Stay Human has its first sale. Plus, you're just in time for some launch day savings on Rogue Legacy 2 and the Steam version of Bugsnax. Golden Week is going down right now and you'll find discounts on the best from Japan across Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Humble Store, Green Man Gaming, and many more retailers. Lastly, don't forget that it's also Alien Day. The full Alien Isolation collection can be found across several retailers and you can also find Aliens: Fireteam Elite over at the Humble Store.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $29.49 (26% off)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare - $29.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Just Die Already - FREE until 5/5
- Paradigm - FREE until 5/5
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $47.99 (20% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $47.99 (20% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Square Enix Golden Week Sale
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - $35.99 (40% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix - $29.99 (40% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re:Mind - $35.99 (33% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - $25.99 (35% off)
- Star Wars May the 4th Sale
- EA Star Wars Triple Bundle - $29.69 (67% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (75% off)
- Alien: Isolation - $9.99 (75% off)
- Crysis Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $4.49 (85% off)
- Ys 9: Monstrum Nox - $47.99 (20% off)
- R-Type Final 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trials of Cold Steel 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trials of Cold Steel 4 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Strangers of Sword City Revisited - $29.99 (40% off)
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories - $29.99 (50% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of April, select from the following games: What The Golf?, Kingdom Rush Origins, Zengeon, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Space Crew Legendary Edition, Buddy Simulator 1984, Override 2: Super Mech League, Constructor Plus, Gigapocalypse, Dead Age 2, Dust to the End, Ruin Raiders, Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered, Blood and Zombies, Yolked, Hedon Bloodride, The Big Con, and Song of Horror Complete Edition. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Alien Isolation Collection [Steam] - $9.99 (80% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $6.29 (79% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $4.19 (79% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $4.19 (79% off)
Gamebillet
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.93 (20% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $22.98 (62% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection [Steam] - $9.98 (80% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition [Epic] - $32.98 (34% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.39 (41% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition [Steam] - $11.25 (77% off)
Gamersgate
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $16.99 (66% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Destroy All Humans [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
GamesPlanet is in the middle of its Spring Sale and that includes numerous rotating Flash Deals. For the latest deals, visit GamesPlanet's Flash Deals page.
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $31.99 (47% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One [Steam] - $23.99 (47% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $21.99 (63% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $27.50 (75% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite [Steam] - $7.50 (81% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Diablo + Hellfire - $7.99 (20% off)
- Star Wars Sale
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Classic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic - $3.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga - $4.99 (75% off)
- Celebrate the classic Star Wars games with GOG.com! Check out everything featured in the GOG.com May the 4th Sale.
- Surviving Mars - $7.49 (75% off)
- System Shock 2 - $3.49 (65% off)
- The Secret of Monkey Island Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell - $2.49 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $7.49 (25% off)
- Hitman: Blood Money - $1.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 4 - $1.49 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3 - $1.49 (75% off)
- Quake 4 - $5.99 (60% off)
- Unreal Tournament GOTY Edition - $1.49 (85% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Golden Week Sale
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $30.95 (48% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Bravely Default 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $17.48 (42% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15: Windows Edition [Steam] - $17.50 (50% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Golden Week Sale.
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Ghostrunner, Destroy All Humans, Monster Sanctuary, Killsquad, Rogue Heroes, Suzerain, Chicken Police: Paint it RED, and Naruto to Baruto: Shinobi Striker. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 for Jurassic World Evolution. Pay more than the average $6.31 to get the Raptor Squad Skin Collection, Herbivore Dinosaur Pack, Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack, and Carnivore Dinosaur Pack DLCs. Pay $12 or more to also receive the Deluxe Dino Pack, Secrets of Dr. Wu, Claire's Sanctuary, and Return to Jurassic Park DLCs. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Townscaper. Pay at least $7 to also receive El Hijo: A Wild West Tale and Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective. Pay $13 or more to also receive A Juggler's Tale, TOEM: A Photo Adventure, Space Crew Legendary Edition, and Rubber Bandits. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Vanishing Realms. Pay $10 or more to also receive Propagation VR Co-op DLC, Down the Rabbit Hole, Traffic James, and PowerBeats VR. Pay $18 or more to also receive Ragnarock, Pistol Whip, and Vacation Simulator. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset.
Or pay $1 for X: Beyond the Frontier, X: Tension, and X2: The Threat. Pay more the average $16.29 to get X Rebirth: The Teladi Outpost, X Rebirth, X3: Albion Prelude, and X3: Terran Conflict. Pay $18 or more to also receive X4: Split Vendetta and X4: Foundations. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Dungeon Defenders. Pay more than the average $12.61 to get a Dungeon Defenders 2 package of 500 Gems + Stutter Shades Flair and the Dungeon Defenders Ultimate Collection DLC. Pay $15 or more to also receive a Dungeon Defenders 2 package of 1,000 Gems + Stutter Shades Flairs and Dungeon Defenders: Awakened. Pay $25 or more to also receive a Dungeon Defenders 2 package of 1,000 Gems + Stutter Shades Flairs + Dragon Captains and Dungeon Defenders: Going Rogue. DRMs vary.
- Golden Week
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Bravely Default 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Earth Defense Force 5 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Golden Week Sale.
- Star Wars Day Sale
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection [Steam] - $9.19 (54% off)
- Star Wars Classics Collection [Steam] - $18.54 (65% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Bundle [Steam] - $10.49 (65% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars: Episode I Racer [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Star Wars Day Sale.
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
Origin
- Awesome April Sale
- GRID Legends - $32.99 (45% off)
- FIFA 22 - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $24.99 (58% off)
- Madden NFL 22 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $11.99 (80% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Knockout City - $8.99 (55% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $6.99 (65% off)
- Unravel Two - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Origin EA Publisher Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Best Seller Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $69.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition - $39.60 (67% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $14.40 (76% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $30.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 - $71.99 (40% off)
- For Honor - $7.50 (75% off)
- The Crew 2 Special Edition - $12.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Best Seller Sale.
Steam
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $47.99 (20% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Bugsnax - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Day Sale
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Complete Collection - $76.07 (74% off)
- Star Wars Classic Collection - $18.84 (74% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection - $9.15 (74% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Series - $10.47 (74% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Classic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic - $3.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Star Wars Day Sale.
- Square Enix Golden Week Sale
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden - $23.99 (20% off)
- NieR Replicant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance - $20.99 (30% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $11.99 (70% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix Golden Week Sale.
- Capcom Golden Week Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.79 (38% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.98 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $19.98 (33% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.79 (34% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Golden Week Sale.
- Bandai Namco Golden Week Sale
- Tales of Arise - $35.99 (40% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $21.24 (60% off)
- Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $35.19 (68% off)
- More from the Steam Bandai Namco Golden Week Sale.
- Jackbox Games Publisher Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Jackbox Games Publisher Sale.
- OlliOlli World - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water - $31.99 (20% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Samurai Warriors 5 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Sniper Elite Complete Pack - $18.52 (86% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $14.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition - $32.99 (67% off)
- Barotrauma [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $15.99 (60% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
