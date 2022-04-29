Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 29: Star Wars Day 2022

Star Wars Day lands in the middle of next week, which means that retailers are getting into the spirit with the best video games the franchise has to offer. Do you like Star Wars? Then Steam, the Humble Store, and GOG.com are the places for you this week. Pick up the best of the full Star Wars collection, whether it's the newer hotness, the vintage PC titles, or even something in the LEGO realm.

Elsewhere, there are a lot of first-time discounts over on Steam. Dying Light 2: Stay Human has its first sale. Plus, you're just in time for some launch day savings on Rogue Legacy 2 and the Steam version of Bugsnax. Golden Week is going down right now and you'll find discounts on the best from Japan across Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Humble Store, Green Man Gaming, and many more retailers. Lastly, don't forget that it's also Alien Day. The full Alien Isolation collection can be found across several retailers and you can also find Aliens: Fireteam Elite over at the Humble Store.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of April, select from the following games: What The Golf?, Kingdom Rush Origins, Zengeon, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Space Crew Legendary Edition, Buddy Simulator 1984, Override 2: Super Mech League, Constructor Plus, Gigapocalypse, Dead Age 2, Dust to the End, Ruin Raiders, Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered, Blood and Zombies, Yolked, Hedon Bloodride, The Big Con, and Song of Horror Complete Edition. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GamesPlanet is in the middle of its Spring Sale and that includes numerous rotating Flash Deals. For the latest deals, visit GamesPlanet's Flash Deals page.

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Ghostrunner, Destroy All Humans, Monster Sanctuary, Killsquad, Rogue Heroes, Suzerain, Chicken Police: Paint it RED, and Naruto to Baruto: Shinobi Striker. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for Jurassic World Evolution. Pay more than the average $6.31 to get the Raptor Squad Skin Collection, Herbivore Dinosaur Pack, Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack, and Carnivore Dinosaur Pack DLCs. Pay $12 or more to also receive the Deluxe Dino Pack, Secrets of Dr. Wu, Claire's Sanctuary, and Return to Jurassic Park DLCs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Townscaper. Pay at least $7 to also receive El Hijo: A Wild West Tale and Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective. Pay $13 or more to also receive A Juggler's Tale, TOEM: A Photo Adventure, Space Crew Legendary Edition, and Rubber Bandits. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Vanishing Realms. Pay $10 or more to also receive Propagation VR Co-op DLC, Down the Rabbit Hole, Traffic James, and PowerBeats VR. Pay $18 or more to also receive Ragnarock, Pistol Whip, and Vacation Simulator. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset.

Or pay $1 for X: Beyond the Frontier, X: Tension, and X2: The Threat. Pay more the average $16.29 to get X Rebirth: The Teladi Outpost, X Rebirth, X3: Albion Prelude, and X3: Terran Conflict. Pay $18 or more to also receive X4: Split Vendetta and X4: Foundations. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Dungeon Defenders. Pay more than the average $12.61 to get a Dungeon Defenders 2 package of 500 Gems + Stutter Shades Flair and the Dungeon Defenders Ultimate Collection DLC. Pay $15 or more to also receive a Dungeon Defenders 2 package of 1,000 Gems + Stutter Shades Flairs and Dungeon Defenders: Awakened. Pay $25 or more to also receive a Dungeon Defenders 2 package of 1,000 Gems + Stutter Shades Flairs + Dragon Captains and Dungeon Defenders: Going Rogue. DRMs vary.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.