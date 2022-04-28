Evening Reading - April 28, 2022

Good evening, Shackers! It’s Thursday, which is quite a concept indeed. As we approach the sweet, sweet respite of Friday, it’s time to close out Thursday on a high note with some Evening Reading!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Rogue Legacy 2 review: A rich bloodline forged in the fires of failure
- The Last Oricru promises a world that adapts to your choices
- Listen to the Apple (AAPL) Q2 2022 earnings results conference call here
- GTA+ May 2022 bonuses include Grotti Brioso vehicle
- Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase set for June 2022
- Yuji Naka shares details on lawsuit against Square Enix over Balan Wonderworld
- Twitter (TWTR) Q1 2022 results reveal incorrect mDAU stats from Q1 2019 to Q4 2021
- Twitter (TWTR) Q1 2022 earnings results miss revenue expectations, beat on EPS
- Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shareholders approve Microsoft (MSFT) acquisition
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event will reveal new monsters in May
- Rogue Spirit is a haunting good time full of ghostly body swapping
- The Last Worker envisions an eerily familiar dystopian future
- PS1 & PSP titles spotted on PlayStation servers ahead of PS Plus revamp
- Intel (INTC) Q1 2022 earnings release beats both EPS and revenue expectations
- Amazon (AMZN) Rivian stake leads to surprise Q1 2022 loss
- Amazon (AMZN) Q2 2022 revenue guidance well below expectations
- Apple (AAPL) Q2 2022 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations
- Apple (AAPL) adds $90 billion to stock buyback program
- Robinhood (HOOD) hits all-time low on awful Q1 2022 results
- Apple (AAPL) stock drops as company expects $4-8 billion hit in Q3 2022 from supply constraints
- ShackStream: Big Team Building in Duke Nukem 3D - Episode 15
- Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 64
- FPS: First Person Shooter documentary launches Indiegogo campaign with new trailer
And now, other stuff from the internet!
The Brooklyn bus is off to Cancun 🚌 pic.twitter.com/7lz2FNgLrC— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 27, 2022
Ah yes, the Brooklyn bus. You can't help but appreciate the editing in this one.
April 25, 2022
Now that's an epic voice!
Several Pokémon recently appeared in Cat's Kitchen 😻— Pokémon (@Pokemon) April 28, 2022
Join Pikachu and Jigglypuff in this episode to see how a variety of delicious treats are made: https://t.co/FKLBlCq6Ro pic.twitter.com/ENDljU0j4c
They're almost too cute to eat!
bred pic.twitter.com/xyPFg0Mf13— what kind of dog is this (@genius_dogs) April 28, 2022
That's both clever, and really heckin' adorable.
April 28, 2022
Don't... but also, do?
🚿…4種のバスタイム…🛀 pic.twitter.com/mKuU3tr09U— 一色十秋 - イッシキトアキ (@issiki_toaki) April 26, 2022
Magically delicious.
Retweet if they are good doggos #PAXEast pic.twitter.com/RotPPR5zhT— David Leavitt @ PAX EAST (@David_Leavitt) April 25, 2022
In case you missed it, there were some good doggos at PAX East 2022.
And since I’m in charge of Evening Reading tonight, no one can stop me from sharing this with all of you so… here’s the newest track from my boys, Monsta X! It’s a banger and I’m obsessed. Can you really blame me, though?
And there you have it, your Shacknews Evening Reading for Thursday, April 28!
And there you have it, the Evening Reading for Thursday.
