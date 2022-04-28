Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - April 28, 2022

Thursday is quite a concept, but you know what else is a concept? Some cozy Evening Reading!
Morgan Shaver
1

Good evening, Shackers! It’s Thursday, which is quite a concept indeed. As we approach the sweet, sweet respite of Friday, it’s time to close out Thursday on a high note with some Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Ah yes, the Brooklyn bus. You can't help but appreciate the editing in this one. 

Now that's an epic voice!

They're almost too cute to eat!

That's both clever, and really heckin' adorable.

Don't... but also, do? 

Magically delicious.

In case you missed it, there were some good doggos at PAX East 2022.

And since I’m in charge of Evening Reading tonight, no one can stop me from sharing this with all of you so… here’s the newest track from my boys, Monsta X! It’s a banger and I’m obsessed. Can you really blame me, though?

And there you have it, your Shacknews Evening Reading for Thursday, April 28! As a quick reminder, you can show the site your love and support by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month. Every $1 counts and is deeply appreciated. 

My buddy Ippo says you should also download Shackpets if you want to see even more of his cute little goblin face.

And there you have it, the Evening Reading for Thursday. Now let's throw it over to Chatty, do you have anything you'd like to share for Evening Reading? Thoughts on today's Evening Reading material? Let your thoughts be known in the comment thread below!

