ShackStream: Big Team Building in Duke Nukem 3D - Episode 15 The Shacknews team celebrates gaming history and talks about the upcoming FPS: First Person Shooter documentary on this Big Team Building.

Aaaaah, Duke. Mr. Nukem himself. How many hours have we spent making the aliens pay for shooting up our ride? Probably too many, but we’re going to spend more on this week’s episode of the Big Team Building livestream as we play Duke Nukem 3D and talk about the upcoming FPS: First Person Shooter documentary being directed by Shacknews’ own David L. Craddock.

ShackStream: Big Team Building in Duke Nukem 3D - Episode 15

This week’s episode of Big Team Building is quite special. You’ll be able to see it at the usual time in the usual place - 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel or just above – as we put Halo Infinite on the backburner and play some Duke Nukem 3D. It’s the 20th Anniversary World Tour, unfortunately, but we make due with what we have.

More importantly, tonight we’ll be joined by none other than Mr. Shacknews Longreads David L. Craddock himself. Today, we received an update on the FPS: First Person Shooter documentary being co-directed by Craddock. As the documentary begins an Indiegogo funding campaign, we’re going to rep it today alongside some good old-fashioned kicking of butt and chewing of bubble gum, sans the gum. Tune in to see the action as we go live!

As always, we’d also like to thank those who take the time to watch ShackStreams like this. You are awesome and we appreciate bringing our livestream content to each and every one of you. As an aside, if you’d like to further support the Shacknews Twitch channel, then consider following and subscribing to it. You can do it for free if you link an Amazon Prime account up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming, getting you a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month.

FPS: First Person Shooter is a celebration of decades of great gaming and Duke Nukem is an illustrious part of that history. Tune in as we go live shortly to play and talk about the upcoming doc!