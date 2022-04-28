PS1 & PSP titles spotted on PlayStation servers ahead of PS Plus revamp Games like Tekken 2, Ridge Racers 2, and Mr. Driller were recently seen in datamines of PlayStation servers.

As we wind down to PlayStation’s revamp of its PlayStation Plus subscription service, there’s a lot of interest in some of the higher tiers. With the promise that PlayStation will begin providing access to PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games, it’s very interesting to see what kind of service PlayStation will provide in this regard. Thanks to some steely-eyed redditors, we’re starting to get an idea. Various PS1 and PSP titles have begun appearing in the PlayStation servers.

The inclusion of said titles was spotted in supposed datamine leaks from the PlayStation servers, as posted on the Gaming Leaks and Rumours Subreddit. Users shared details of the supposed addition of new titles on PlayStation that included Tekken 2, Ridge Racers 2, Mr. Driller, Worms World Party, and Worms Armageddon. Every single one of these had a PS1 release besides Ridge Racers 2, which came to PSP. If this leak is true, it supports the recent news from PlayStation that the new PS Plus high tiers will include streamable and downloadable versions of classic PlayStation console titles.

PlayStation announced the upcoming revamp of PS Plus subscriptions back at the end of March. Set to arrive in June depending on what region players live in, the new PlayStation Plus subscription will feature the original state which existing users will be rolled into with the revamp. That said, it will also feature higher tiers with bonus content. The highest tier, PlayStation Plus Premium, is the one relevant to the above datamines. It’s said to feature access to an additional 340 games that will include PS3 titles via streaming, as well as PS1, PS2, and PSP games for both streaming and download.

With some of the titles caught being added already, it looks like PlayStation is gearing up to make PS Plus altogether better. It even recently formed a new Preservation Team that may be dedicated to helping fill that classic library. As we close in on the revamped PS Plus in June, stay tuned for more details as they become available.