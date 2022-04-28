New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GTA+ May 2022 bonuses include Grotti Brioso vehicle

Rockstar has revealed the May 2022 bonus content for GTA+ subscribers, including a decked out compact full of custom modifications.
TJ Denzer
At the end of March and in time for this April, Rockstar launched a new subscription system in Grand Theft Auto Online called GTA+, allowing players to pay a monthly fee for bonus content in the game. The first month’s bonuses have been out since the beginning of April, but May’s GTA+ bonus cycle has begun and its contents have been announced. Those who have the subscription will be able to claim an exclusive vehicle this coming month in the form of a modded Grotti Brioso R/A compact.

Rockstar announced the details of May 2022’s GTA+ bonuses via a Rockstar Wire post on April 28, 2022. As of today, players subscribed to GTA+ can access the latest bonuses for the coming month, which include a deposit of $500,000 in GTA$ in their in-game Maze Bank Account. In addition, Rockstar revealed a modded Grotti Brioso R/A which will be claimable exclusively by GTA+ members. Originally introduced in a previous Cunning Stunts update, this compact is highly customizable and comes fully modified with a Hao’s Special Works package for solid performance. It can be claimed for free from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website starting today.

The special Grotti Brioso R/A compact in May 2022's GTA+ bonuses includes a Hao's Special Works performance upgrade and custom liveries.
This marks the second month of GTA+ bonuses, the program of which was announced at the end of March 2022. Each month, GTA+ subscribers will get $500,000 in GTA$ in-game, but as we’ve seen here and in April, there are also some exclusives that GTA+ members will get their hands on in the form of vehicles, business ventures, and more.

In addition to the Grotti Brioso R/A, the following bonuses will be available to GTA+ members in May:

  • $500,000 GTA$
  • The Grotti Brioso R/A with available Haos Special Works upgrade and two liveries
  • Access to the Agency property from the recent The Contract missions featuring Dr. Dre
  • Free clothes and apparel: Red Tint Oversize Shades, Red Bangles, and Red Swirl Smoking Jacket
  • 2x bonus GTA$ on Security Contracts
  • 50% bonus GTA$ and RP on Nightclub Warehouse Sell Missions
  • screenshot of GTA Online character on go kart with Kart Krash logo and 2X Rewards button
  • 2x bonus GTA$ and RP on Kart Krash: Full Auto Adversary Mode
  • Bonus GTA$ on Shark Cards in the PlayStation Store

That covers May 2022’s GTA+ bonuses. Stay tuned as we continue to cover the contents of this subscription service month by month. Is it worth the $5.99 per month? Little by little, we’ll see what Rockstar does to make it worth players’ while.

