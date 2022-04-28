Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event will reveal new monsters in May Monster Hunter Rise's upcoming expansion is set to have a digital event that will show off new monsters and gameplay details.

As we get deeper and deeper into the year, we’re also closing in on Capcom’s big expansion to the impeccable Monster Hunter Rise. Sunbreak is set to launch this summer, but we’re getting new details sooner. The devs behind Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak are hosting a digital event in mid-May to share new details on the expansion, which will include new monsters and gameplay features.

Capcom announced the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event via the Monster Hunter Twitter on April 28, 2022. According to the tweet, the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak devs will go live with a special presentation on May 10 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET on the Monster Hunter Twitch channel.

Director Yoshitake Suzuki will be presenting much of the content, which is expected to include reveals of new monsters in the expansion, as well as new gameplay details. We could also see further explanation of new locations and their inhabitants in the Sunbreak expansion.

The latest Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak special event will go live on May 10, showing off the latest details on new monsters and gameplay in the expansion.

Currently, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has a release date set for June 2022. Now that it’s out on PC as well, the expansion will receive a simultaneous release on PC and Nintendo Switch (on which it originally launched in March 2021). We’re not far off from the release of the expansion at this point, so the May 2022 special event presentation should be one of the last major drops of new monsters and details leading up to the game’s release. Monster Hunter Rise was also a fantastic new entry in the overall series, so we’re excited and expecting big things out of the Sunbreak expansion.

Stay tuned for May 10 when the latest Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak special event goes live. We’ll have all the details and reveals right here for you at Shacknews.