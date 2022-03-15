New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC gets June release date, new monsters

Capcom has revealed the release date for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, as well as the content that will be found within it.
Donovan Erskine
1

Monster Hunter Rise was a pretty successful entry in the action-RPG series last year, and developer Capcom is far from finished with it as the Sunbreak DLC will be expanding the experience this summer. At a Monster Hunter Digital Event dedicated to the expansion, Capcom revealed that a slew of new monsters will be featured in Sunbreak. What’s more, they confirmed that the DLC will arrive in late June.

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC was spotlighted in the March 2022 Monster Hunter Digital Event. In the expansion, players will embark on a new story adventure. In addition to a brand new base, the DLC introduces a new locale in The Citadel, which features icy mountains and dense forests. It’s here that players will find powerful new monsters. This includes Garangolm, an ape-like beast that resides in the woodland region.

The developers also introduce us to Lunagaron, a Fanged Wyvern that stands on its hind legs and has icy body armor. The Citadel also holds a new species of Bishaten in the Blood Orange Bishaten, which will launch a volley of exploding pine cones at players. Lastly, we get the reveal that the electric Wyvern Astalos will return in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Capcom went on to tease that several more monsters will be featured in the expansion.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be released on June 30, 2022. The expansion requires users to own the base Monster Hunter Rise game. There’s a Standard Digital version that only includes the expansion, as well as a Deluxe Edition that packs in some armor, weapons, and cosmetic items. For more coverage on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak in the months leading up to its release, be sure to stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

