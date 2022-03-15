Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC gets June release date, new monsters Capcom has revealed the release date for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, as well as the content that will be found within it.

Monster Hunter Rise was a pretty successful entry in the action-RPG series last year, and developer Capcom is far from finished with it as the Sunbreak DLC will be expanding the experience this summer. At a Monster Hunter Digital Event dedicated to the expansion, Capcom revealed that a slew of new monsters will be featured in Sunbreak. What’s more, they confirmed that the DLC will arrive in late June.

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC was spotlighted in the March 2022 Monster Hunter Digital Event. In the expansion, players will embark on a new story adventure. In addition to a brand new base, the DLC introduces a new locale in The Citadel, which features icy mountains and dense forests. It’s here that players will find powerful new monsters. This includes Garangolm, an ape-like beast that resides in the woodland region.

The developers also introduce us to Lunagaron, a Fanged Wyvern that stands on its hind legs and has icy body armor. The Citadel also holds a new species of Bishaten in the Blood Orange Bishaten, which will launch a volley of exploding pine cones at players. Lastly, we get the reveal that the electric Wyvern Astalos will return in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Capcom went on to tease that several more monsters will be featured in the expansion.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be released on June 30, 2022. The expansion requires users to own the base Monster Hunter Rise game. There’s a Standard Digital version that only includes the expansion, as well as a Deluxe Edition that packs in some armor, weapons, and cosmetic items. For more coverage on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak in the months leading up to its release, be sure to stick with Shacknews.