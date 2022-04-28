Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shareholders approve Microsoft (MSFT) acquisition It looks like little else is standing in the way of Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard when the deal is expected to close in 2023.

One of the biggest stories of 2022 so far is Microsoft’s announcement of its intention to acquire Activision Blizzard to the tune of $68.7 billion USD. There have been a lot of matters that need to be settled before the deal closes, but both entities just passed another major hurdle. Activision Blizzard shareholders have officially voted to approve the deal and allow Microsoft’s acquisition.

Activision Blizzard announced the approval of its shareholders in the Microsoft deal in an investor relations press release on April 28, 2022. Reportedly, around 98 percent of shareholders voted in favor of the acquisition, giving an overwhelming majority on the go-ahead for Microsoft to proceed with the acquisition.

“Today’s overwhelmingly supportive vote by our stockholders confirms our shared belief that, combined with Microsoft, we will be even better positioned to create great value for our players, even greater opportunities for our employees, and to continue our focus on becoming an inspiring example of a welcoming, respectful, and inclusive workplace,” said ineffective and problematic Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick.

With Activision Blizzard's shareholder approval, the Microsoft acquisition is set to go through, though we're still waiting to learn what happens with current Acti Blizz CEO Bobby Kotick.

With the vote passed, there are very few further things standing in the way of Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. While there are still matters like the US FCC ensuring the deal doesn’t violate competitive regulations, there has been little to suggest that the deal won’t pass at this point. If all goes as planned, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard should be settled by around spring 2023.

Even so, there are still a number of matters up in the air. The company has continued to face and attempt to settle various lawsuits of sexual harassment and workplace toxicity, many of which are still ongoing. There has also been little word on what happens with Bobby Kotick once the deal is settled. Nonetheless, as Microsoft moves along on preparing the finalization of the Activision Blizzard acquisition, stay tuned for more details as they become available.