Bobby Kotick allegedly considering resigning if issues aren't fixed 'with speed' In a meeting with top Activision Blizzard executives, leadership told Kotick that some staff would not be satisfied until he resigns.

As Activision Blizzard continues to shimmy and shake around ongoing issues and allegations plaguing the company, calls for CEO Bobby Kotick’s resignation are coming from all over. Kotick himself must be feeling the pressure as well because in a previous executive meeting, he allegedly said he would consider resigning if the ongoing problems at the company aren’t fixed “with speed.”

This rumor comes from Wall Street Journal (via Gamesindustry.biz) who shared details of the meeting according to sources close to the matter. According to the report, Kotick suggested that he may consider resignation if the company’s issues were not resolved with some level of speed. He also apparently apologized and claimed to be ashamed of incidents that had occurred during his tenure. Nonetheless, some of the leadership at Activision Blizzard told Kotick that a portion of the staff would not be happy until he resigned from the company - a detail that is echoed in the growing petition signed by over 1,600 employees that have demanded Kotick step down.

Calls for Bobby Kotick to resign have included a more than 1600-stong signed petition from employees at the company.

Kotick has been under the spotlight in the latest round of allegations and issues at Activision Blizzard ever since it came to light that he allegedly threatened to kill an employee and also protected an executive against sexual harassment allegations. It further came to light that Kotick was the writer behind a tone-deaf email that was supposed to have come from CCO Frances Townsend. Even with the growing list of grievances against him, Activision Blizzard’s board has signaled its intention to continue to back him, despite even a group of Activision Blizzard shareholders demanding his resignation.

Bobby Kotick and the board backing him at Activision Blizzard appear to be backed into a corner under the issues facing the company. It will remain to be seen if Kotick truly follows through with his own resignation as alleged, but we will continue to follow with details and updates as they become available.