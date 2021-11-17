New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shareholders call for Bobby Kotick to resign

Following the WSJ report on Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shareholders are calling for his resignation.
Donovan Erskine
1

We were already well aware of the multitude of issues facing Activision Blizzard and its leadership, but a recent report from The Wall Street Journal exposed even more heinous behavior from company CEO Bobby Kotick. Following the news of Kotick threatening employees and protecting abusers, many are calling for him to step down from his position as CEO of Activision Blizzard. Now, company shareholders are calling for Kotick’s resignation.

The news of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shareholders demanding that CEO Bobby Kotick resign comes from a report from The Washington Post. A group of shareholders sent a letter to the company’s board of directors following the WSJ report this week. “In contrast to past company statements, CEO Bobby Kotick was aware of many incidents of sexual harassment, sexual assault and gender discrimination at Activision Blizzard, but failed either to ensure that the executives and managers responsible were terminated or to recognize and address the systematic nature of the company’s hostile workplace culture,” the letter reads.

The investors aren’t just calling for Bobby Kotick’s resignation, either. Their letter also calls for Brian Kelly and Robert Morgado, the two longest serving members of the board to step down as well. The group of investors collectively account for $4.8 million USD in ownership of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) stock and are led by the Strategic Organizing Center Investment Group.

If Bobby Kotick, Brian Kelly, and Robert Morgado refuse to resign, then the shareholders state that they will not vote for the reelection of board members at the next shareholder meeting in summer 2022. For future updates on this ongoing situation, visit the Shacknews topic page dedicated to Activision Blizzard.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola