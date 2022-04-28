New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Twitter (TWTR) Q1 2022 earnings results miss revenue expectations, beat on EPS

As Musk's deal to buy Twitter looms, the company's latest quarter came up short on revenue, but exceeded EPS expectations.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
3

Twitter is in a very interesting place right now as the company faces a buyout from Tesla, SpaceX, and Boring Company CEO Elon Musk, but for the previous fiscal quarter, it’s still business as usual and Twitter just reported its latest quarterly earnings results. The company fell short against Wall Street revenue expectations, but came out ahead on earnings-per-share (EPS). Nonetheless, the stock price saw a bit of a dip coming into today’s market opening on further information revealed in the results.

Twitter released its Q1 2022 earnings results in a press release its Investor Relations website on April 28, 2022. According to the results, Twitter put up around $1.20 billion USD in revenue and reported $0.61 per diluted share on the press release. This was with the sale of MoPub which, when removed, leaves the EPS around $0.04 according to CNBC. In terms of EPS, the company was expected to put up $0.01 per share, so it came out ahead there, even if it didn’t quite reach the whisper number expectation of $0.05 per share. Meanwhile, revenue was a miss for the company in which the expectation on the quarter was $1.22 billion.

Twitter TWTR Q1 2022 Earnings Results
Twitter (TWTR) stock took a dip on word of missed revenue expectations, as well as inaccurate reporting of mDAUs, but has climbed from a low of $48 per share since.

Twitter’s earnings results went well beyond hits and misses on expectations for revenue and EPS. The company also lost money from operations, totaling out to around a $128 million net loss. The Q1 2022 reporting also addressed an incorrect reporting of mDAUs (Daily Active Users) from Q1 2019 to Q4 2021, which was only caught and corrected recently. There’s also the looming buyout from Elon Musk which has been a major story over the last couple of weeks. Twitter confirmed that because of the deal, there would be no conference call or investor Q&A to go with its Q1 2022 reporting.

Twitter’s (TWTR) stock took a dip on today’s earnings results, as shared by Yahoo Finance. The revenue miss was notable, but Musk’s deal and the incorrect reporting also likely affected the dip. If the Musk deal goes through and the company goes private, it remains to be seen how Twitter’s future fiscal quarter reporting will shake out. Stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews on the matter.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola