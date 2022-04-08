Evening Reading - April 8, 2022

After taking last Friday off to honor Duke Nukem by saying "No" to April Fools nonsense, I have returned. Let's get back to the news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Cosmonious High review: Be cool, stay in space school
- BAFTA Games Awards 2022 winners
- Metroid Dread Ver. 2.1.0 patch notes add 3 Boss Rush modes
- Sonic the Hedgehog movie director would like to work on a Smash Bros. film
- Epic Games Store's free games next week include XCOM 2
- Star Trek Online Season 26: Stormfall coming to PC in May & consoles in June
- Jeep claims Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept EV can go 0-60 in 2 seconds
- Supermassive's The Quarry will feature a customizable Movie Mode
- Dungeon Defenders: Going Rogue devs talk taking the franchise rogue-lite
- Flat Eye interview - Black Mirror meets Clerks at a dystopian gas station
- Shack Chat: What franchise would you like to see made into a LEGO game
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 8: Xbox Spring Sale begins
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 8: Free New World Steam weekend
(Special thanks to Blizzard for letting me into Thursday's Theorycrafting event. I didn't have a lot of time, due to family obligations, but I made the most of the time I had!)
Around the gaming horn
We're moving towards Season 2 for Halo Infinite! It kicks off on May 3.
Next week, something new is on its way to MCC... 💀👀 pic.twitter.com/GG5JZpYJMv— Halo (@Halo) April 8, 2022
Meanwhile, it looks like we might be getting an update to Halo: The Master Chief Collection next week.
Lake was one of my favorite indies of last year. So if you haven't played it on PC or Xbox, maybe pick it up on PlayStation.
We're still moving towards the release of Kerbal Space Program 2, so check out the latest episode of this series of dev diaries.
Lastly, it's a totally different kind of Serious Sam experience. Check out Serious Sam: Tormental, which takes the series into 3D roguelites.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Shadow looming
What if 'Keanu Reeves' voiced Shadow the Hedgehog? pic.twitter.com/4e1eGgCfxC— Jordan (PoX) (@SonicpoX) April 7, 2022
Considering Jim Carrey said he's retiring, we're not far away from this hitting the big screen. Goody.
Sleeping Dogs
車内で眠りについてしまった子犬の様子、可愛すぎる… pic.twitter.com/lmHtTkT7D5— もふもふ動画 (@tyomateee2) April 7, 2022
This is your subtle reminder to download Shackpets today.
Shoulda finished him, bro
ウメハラVS板ザンのこの勝負、アビゲイルの最高さと最低さが詰まってて何回観ても面白い pic.twitter.com/OMqc6WuwQA— 八木 (@rakuni_yasetai) April 7, 2022
Never leave Abby alive.
Say whatever you want about Street Fighter 5, but I'll miss one-sided comebacks like this.
Elden Ring: Week 7
Oh man, seven weeks in and we're still finding stuff! Stuff like...
Haha the frantic run to get to that grace site!! Reset reset!! #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/JxpClUdIN2— Trudi Castle (@trudicastle) April 8, 2022
Home is safe! HOME IS SAFE!
A Series of Maidenless Events. #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/Rkqiy6q0Ul— dangitJM (@dangitjm) April 7, 2022
Beware of balls to the face.
Elden Ring yeeted the dragon pic.twitter.com/8wWmqH6xS7— Calebhart42 @ Midgar (@calebhart42) April 8, 2022
I mean, all he had to do was ask.
playing through Elden Ring while balancing various drinks on my head pic.twitter.com/SvlsvO4g51— BREADSWORD ❄️ (@BREADSWORD) April 7, 2022
Elden Ring demands the most proper posture.
I don’t know if this is a bug or a feature. #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/wuSgHsPNZY— Gh0ul the Grafted (@gh0ulface) April 6, 2022
That's one trap you don't see coming.
He may be done with the game, but we can't leave the memories alone...
How's it going, Max?
The latest chapter of Maximilian's Elden Ring playthrough is now on YouTube!
Once again, feel free to upload your own Elden Ring clips in the comments or go ahead and peruse the Chatty. Elden Ring threads are happening on a daily basis now.
Nothing but the Hotfix
Here's a new weekly feature you'll see here, in which I spotlight the best of Games Done Quick's Hotfix shows. Remember to catch them every week at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
For this week, let's check out the latest episode of It's Dangerous To Go Alone, which looks at co-op speedrunning. And this features a co-op run of... A Link to the Past?
This week in Shaqnews
The crew had a shootout and @JCrossover broke one of the cameras 😬 pic.twitter.com/5FNfhPymkD— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 8, 2022
I mean, Shaq literally has a police badge. Of course he snitched on Jamal.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
Where to even begin after an incredible Wrestlemania weekend that featured the absolute best from WWE, Ring of Honor, Impact, and more indies than you can shake a stick at?
WEE-MANIA!!!!!!@iamweeman just lifted @SamiZayn up for a body slam at #WrestleMania!@jackassworld pic.twitter.com/yS6tFamh6g— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
Let's warm up with the Jackass match, featuring WEE MAN!
STUNNER! STUNNER! STUNNER!#WrestleMania @steveaustinBSR @austintheory1 pic.twitter.com/FAMEvH3jxr— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
Here's Austin Theory taking the best Stunner of all-time!
I AM FUCKING CRYING 😭😭😭😭#wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/Moj2XaODkf— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 4, 2022
Followed by Vince McMahon taking the WORST Stunner of all-time!
Win or lose.. Still booze #WrestleMania #WrestleMania38 pic.twitter.com/UFf8cmd8fd— WrestleMania Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 4, 2022
And let's end on Pat McAfee still drinking like a total boss after getting killed with the Stunner. He ruled this weekend!
Tonight in video game music
There's only one track we can put in this space tonight and it's the GRAMMY AWARD WINNING TRACK from The 8-Bit Big Band, where they cover Meta Knight's Revenge.
That's your Evening Reading to send you into this second weekend of April. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Evening Reading - April 8, 2022