Evening Reading - April 8, 2022

After taking last Friday off to honor Duke Nukem by saying "No" to April Fools nonsense, I have returned. Let's get back to the news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

(Special thanks to Blizzard for letting me into Thursday's Theorycrafting event. I didn't have a lot of time, due to family obligations, but I made the most of the time I had!)

Around the gaming horn

We're moving towards Season 2 for Halo Infinite! It kicks off on May 3.

Next week, something new is on its way to MCC... 💀👀 pic.twitter.com/GG5JZpYJMv — Halo (@Halo) April 8, 2022

Meanwhile, it looks like we might be getting an update to Halo: The Master Chief Collection next week.

Lake was one of my favorite indies of last year. So if you haven't played it on PC or Xbox, maybe pick it up on PlayStation.

We're still moving towards the release of Kerbal Space Program 2, so check out the latest episode of this series of dev diaries.

Lastly, it's a totally different kind of Serious Sam experience. Check out Serious Sam: Tormental, which takes the series into 3D roguelites.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Shadow looming

What if 'Keanu Reeves' voiced Shadow the Hedgehog? pic.twitter.com/4e1eGgCfxC — Jordan (PoX) (@SonicpoX) April 7, 2022

Considering Jim Carrey said he's retiring, we're not far away from this hitting the big screen. Goody.

Sleeping Dogs

This is your subtle reminder to download Shackpets today.

Shoulda finished him, bro

Never leave Abby alive.

Say whatever you want about Street Fighter 5, but I'll miss one-sided comebacks like this.

Elden Ring: Week 7

Oh man, seven weeks in and we're still finding stuff! Stuff like...

Haha the frantic run to get to that grace site!! Reset reset!! #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/JxpClUdIN2 — Trudi Castle (@trudicastle) April 8, 2022

Home is safe! HOME IS SAFE!

Beware of balls to the face.

Elden Ring yeeted the dragon pic.twitter.com/8wWmqH6xS7 — Calebhart42 @ Midgar (@calebhart42) April 8, 2022

I mean, all he had to do was ask.

playing through Elden Ring while balancing various drinks on my head pic.twitter.com/SvlsvO4g51 — BREADSWORD ❄️ (@BREADSWORD) April 7, 2022

Elden Ring demands the most proper posture.

I don’t know if this is a bug or a feature. #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/wuSgHsPNZY — Gh0ul the Grafted (@gh0ulface) April 6, 2022

That's one trap you don't see coming.

He may be done with the game, but we can't leave the memories alone...

How's it going, Max?

The latest chapter of Maximilian's Elden Ring playthrough is now on YouTube!

Once again, feel free to upload your own Elden Ring clips in the comments or go ahead and peruse the Chatty. Elden Ring threads are happening on a daily basis now.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Here's a new weekly feature you'll see here, in which I spotlight the best of Games Done Quick's Hotfix shows. Remember to catch them every week at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

For this week, let's check out the latest episode of It's Dangerous To Go Alone, which looks at co-op speedrunning. And this features a co-op run of... A Link to the Past?

This week in Shaqnews

The crew had a shootout and @JCrossover broke one of the cameras 😬 pic.twitter.com/5FNfhPymkD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 8, 2022

I mean, Shaq literally has a police badge. Of course he snitched on Jamal.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Where to even begin after an incredible Wrestlemania weekend that featured the absolute best from WWE, Ring of Honor, Impact, and more indies than you can shake a stick at?

Let's warm up with the Jackass match, featuring WEE MAN!

Here's Austin Theory taking the best Stunner of all-time!

Followed by Vince McMahon taking the WORST Stunner of all-time!

And let's end on Pat McAfee still drinking like a total boss after getting killed with the Stunner. He ruled this weekend!

Tonight in video game music

There's only one track we can put in this space tonight and it's the GRAMMY AWARD WINNING TRACK from The 8-Bit Big Band, where they cover Meta Knight's Revenge.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this second weekend of April. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!