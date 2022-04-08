Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 8: Free New World Steam weekend

It felt like Amazon's New World was being hyped up for years, but when it finally hit, it was met with a wide chorus of initial excitement, followed by a sea of "meh." It really is one of those games that kinda came and went from the news cycle and the hype cycle. It's still around, though! You might be wondering if it's actually worth playing. If you'd like to find out, it's free to play on Steam this weekend. Give it a look for yourself.

Elsewhere, someone put consoles into this PC post! Steam has a massive promotion on first-party Xbox games, including the Halo Infinite campaign, Sea of Thieves, the Age of Empires games, and many more. You'll also find PlayStation Studios titles being offered across several retailers, so now's your chance to pick up Horizon Zero Dawn or Days Gone at a low price.

Lastly, if you're interested in the latest Call of Duty, but don't want to actually buy it, there's still time to jump into COD: Vanguard multiplayer for free. If you like what you see, it's also on sale this weekend on Battle.net.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of April, select from the following games: What The Golf?, Kingdom Rush Origins, Zengeon, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Space Crew Legendary Edition, Buddy Simulator 1984, Override 2: Super Mech League, Constructor Plus, Gigapocalypse, Dead Age 2, Dust to the End, Ruin Raiders, Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered, Blood and Zombies, Yolked, Hedon Bloodride, The Big Con, and Song of Horror Complete Edition. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Ghostrunner, Destroy All Humans, Monster Sanctuary, Killsquad, Rogue Heroes, Suzerain, Chicken Police: Paint it RED, and Naruto to Baruto: Shinobi Striker. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for Killing Floor (w/Neon Weapon, Neon Character, The Chickenator, and Mrs. Foster DLC packs). Pay more than the average $12.06 to get Killing Floor 2 and the Digital Deluxe Upgrade (w/Ion Thruster, Rhino Revolver, Mosin Nagant, Riot Shield & G18, Compound Bow Weapon, Blunderbuss Weapon, Single & Dual Glock 18C Weapon, Minigun Weapon, Mine Reconstructor Weapon, Frost Fang Weapon, Gravity Imploder Weapon, FAMAS Masterkey Weapon, Thermite Bore Weapon, Corrupter Carbine Weapon, and Badass Santa DLC packs), Killing Floor Incursion, and the Killing Floor Community Weapons Pack (along with Community Weapon Pack 2, Community Weapon Pack 3, Outbreak Character Pack, Christmas 2020 Full Gear, and Reaper Outfit DLC packs). Pay more than $15 to also receive the Killing Floor 2 Armory Season Pass (along with Halloween 2020 Full Gear, Headshot FX Pack 1, Headshot FX Pack 2, Cardboard Knight, Mrs. Foster, and Horzine Mark 7 DLC packs). These activate on Steam. A VR headset is required for Killing Floor Incursion.

Or pay $5 for Gravel, Construction Simulator (2015) Deluxe Edition, and Accident. Pay $13 to also receive Barn Finders (w/Amerykan Dream DLC), Wrench, SimCasino, SimAirport, and Farming Simulator '17 Platinum Edition. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Love Letter and Small World (w/Grand Dames DLC). Pay more than the average $8.17 to get Carcassonne: Tiles & Tactics (w/Inns & Cathedrals DLC), Splendor (w/The Strongholds and The Cities DLC), and Ticket to Ride (w/France and Legendary Asia DLC). Pay $12 or more to also receive the Ticket to Ride Europe DLC, the Small World Be Not Afraid DLC, The Lord of the Rings Card Game Definitive Edition, Blood Rage: Digital Edition, Terraforming Mars, Arkham Horror: Mother's Embrace, and A Game of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Europa Universalis 4. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Digital Extreme Edition Upgrade Pack, Conquest of Paradise, Wealth of Nations, Res Publica, Art of War, and El Dorado DLC/expansion packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Common Sense, The Cossacks, Mare Nostrum, Rights of Man, Ultimate Music, Ultimate E-book, Mandate of Heaven, and Third Rome DLC/expansion packs. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Cradle of Civilization, Monuments to Power, Rule Britannia, Ultimate Unit Pack, Dharma, and Golden Century DLC/expansion packs. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.