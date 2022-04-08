Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 8: Free New World Steam weekend

It felt like Amazon's New World was being hyped up for years, but when it finally hit, it was met with a wide chorus of initial excitement, followed by a sea of "meh." It really is one of those games that kinda came and went from the news cycle and the hype cycle. It's still around, though! You might be wondering if it's actually worth playing. If you'd like to find out, it's free to play on Steam this weekend. Give it a look for yourself.
Elsewhere, someone put consoles into this PC post! Steam has a massive promotion on first-party Xbox games, including the Halo Infinite campaign, Sea of Thieves, the Age of Empires games, and many more. You'll also find PlayStation Studios titles being offered across several retailers, so now's your chance to pick up Horizon Zero Dawn or Days Gone at a low price.
Lastly, if you're interested in the latest Call of Duty, but don't want to actually buy it, there's still time to jump into COD: Vanguard multiplayer for free. If you like what you see, it's also on sale this weekend on Battle.net.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $35.99 (40% off) (FREE MULTIPLAYER until 4/13)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Ultimate Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Rogue Legacy - FREE until 4/14
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - FREE until 4/14
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $11.99 (80% off)
- Godfall Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of April, select from the following games: What The Golf?, Kingdom Rush Origins, Zengeon, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Space Crew Legendary Edition, Buddy Simulator 1984, Override 2: Super Mech League, Constructor Plus, Gigapocalypse, Dead Age 2, Dust to the End, Ruin Raiders, Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered, Blood and Zombies, Yolked, Hedon Bloodride, The Big Con, and Song of Horror Complete Edition. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- House Flipper [Steam] - $11.25 (55% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $29.19 (27% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $21.49 (57% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $21.49 (57% off)
- Orcs Must Die 3 [Steam] - $13.49 (55% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $13.29 (81% off)
Gamebillet
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.37 (21% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.93 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $27.18 (32% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $39.96 (20% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $19.98 (60% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $20.24 (60% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds [Steam] - $9.74 (68% off)
- Godfall Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $25.95 (35% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition [Epic] - $32.98 (34% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $27.99 (44% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (38% off)
Gamersgate
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $18.08 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $18.07 (40% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $17.81 (41% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $21.24 (50% off)
- The Big Con [Steam] - $7.64 (49% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds [Steam] - $11.24 (63% off)
- Helldivers [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Godfall Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- KartKraft [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Shenmue 3 [Steam] - $6.99 (77% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- GSC for Ukraine Sale
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat - $3.99 (80% off)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky - $1.99 (80% off)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl - $3.99 (80% off)
- Cossacks 3 - $3.99 (80% off)
- FireStarter - $1.19 (80% off)
- More from the GOG.com GSC for Ukraine Sale. Proceeds will go to the Come Back Alive Foundation.
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.94 (75% off)
- Olija - $7.49 (50% off)
- Narita Boy - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- Exit the Gungeon - $5.99 (40% off)
- GreedFall - $13.99 (60% off)
- VVVVVV - $1.24 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $38.69 (36% off)
- GSC for Ukraine Sale
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Bundle [Steam] - $8.00 (80% off)
- Cossacks 3 [Steam] - $4.00 (80% off)
- American Conquest [Steam] - $1.00 (80% off)
- Heroes of Annihilated Empires [Steam] - $3.00 (80% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming GSC for Ukraine Sale. All proceeds will go towards Ukraine relief.
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $28.15 (30% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $21.25 (57% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $21.25 (57% off)
- Godfall Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Creed: Rise to Glory [Steam] - $8.40 (72% off)
- Space Engineers [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Ghostrunner, Destroy All Humans, Monster Sanctuary, Killsquad, Rogue Heroes, Suzerain, Chicken Police: Paint it RED, and Naruto to Baruto: Shinobi Striker. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 for Killing Floor (w/Neon Weapon, Neon Character, The Chickenator, and Mrs. Foster DLC packs). Pay more than the average $12.06 to get Killing Floor 2 and the Digital Deluxe Upgrade (w/Ion Thruster, Rhino Revolver, Mosin Nagant, Riot Shield & G18, Compound Bow Weapon, Blunderbuss Weapon, Single & Dual Glock 18C Weapon, Minigun Weapon, Mine Reconstructor Weapon, Frost Fang Weapon, Gravity Imploder Weapon, FAMAS Masterkey Weapon, Thermite Bore Weapon, Corrupter Carbine Weapon, and Badass Santa DLC packs), Killing Floor Incursion, and the Killing Floor Community Weapons Pack (along with Community Weapon Pack 2, Community Weapon Pack 3, Outbreak Character Pack, Christmas 2020 Full Gear, and Reaper Outfit DLC packs). Pay more than $15 to also receive the Killing Floor 2 Armory Season Pass (along with Halloween 2020 Full Gear, Headshot FX Pack 1, Headshot FX Pack 2, Cardboard Knight, Mrs. Foster, and Horzine Mark 7 DLC packs). These activate on Steam. A VR headset is required for Killing Floor Incursion.
Or pay $5 for Gravel, Construction Simulator (2015) Deluxe Edition, and Accident. Pay $13 to also receive Barn Finders (w/Amerykan Dream DLC), Wrench, SimCasino, SimAirport, and Farming Simulator '17 Platinum Edition. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Love Letter and Small World (w/Grand Dames DLC). Pay more than the average $8.17 to get Carcassonne: Tiles & Tactics (w/Inns & Cathedrals DLC), Splendor (w/The Strongholds and The Cities DLC), and Ticket to Ride (w/France and Legendary Asia DLC). Pay $12 or more to also receive the Ticket to Ride Europe DLC, the Small World Be Not Afraid DLC, The Lord of the Rings Card Game Definitive Edition, Blood Rage: Digital Edition, Terraforming Mars, Arkham Horror: Mother's Embrace, and A Game of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Europa Universalis 4. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Digital Extreme Edition Upgrade Pack, Conquest of Paradise, Wealth of Nations, Res Publica, Art of War, and El Dorado DLC/expansion packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Common Sense, The Cossacks, Mare Nostrum, Rights of Man, Ultimate Music, Ultimate E-book, Mandate of Heaven, and Third Rome DLC/expansion packs. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Cradle of Civilization, Monuments to Power, Rule Britannia, Ultimate Unit Pack, Dharma, and Golden Century DLC/expansion packs. These activate on Steam.
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- BAFTA Awards Sale
- Among Us [Steam] - $3.74 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Carrion [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition [Steam] - $16.20 (65% off)
- Into the Breach [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's BAFTA Awards Sale.
- Comic Games Sale
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [Steam][VR headset required] - $25.99 (35% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Liberated [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Pinball FX3: The Walking Dead Pinball [Steam] - $1.49 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Comic Games Sale.
- WB Games Publisher Sale
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's WB Games Publisher Sale.
- Indie Hits
- OlliOlli World [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hell Let Loose [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Grim Dawn [Steam] - $4.99 (80% off)
- Haven [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill [Steam] - $10.99 (45% off)
- The Turing Test [Steam] - $2.99 (85% off)
- Neo Cab [Steam] - $4.49 (70% off)
- Bridge Constructor: Portal [Steam] - $2.49 (75% off)
- Undertale [Steam] - $2.99 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Indie Hits Sale.
- Days Gone [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Helldivers [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
Ubisoft
- Rivalry Sale
- Far Cry 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $24.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $30.00 (75% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $14.40 (76% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory - $2.50 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Rivalry Sale.
Steam
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - $31.99 (20% off)
- New World - $23.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/11 @ 10AM PT)
- Deathloop - $29.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K22 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Xbox Game Studios
- Halo Infinite Campaign - $47.99 (20% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $9.89 (67% off)
- Gears Tactics - $15.99 (60% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Killer Instinct - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale.
- Football Manager 2022 - $36.84 (33% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/11 @ 10AM PT)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (63% off)
- Hitman 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hades - $16.24 (35% off)
- Godfall Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Helldivers [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Orcs Must Die 3 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Artful Escape - $13.39 (33% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - $13.99 (30% off)
- Gang Beasts - $8.99 (55% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $13.99 (30% off)
- Papers, Please - $4.99 (50% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
