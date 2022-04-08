Flat Eye interview - Black Mirror meets Clerks at a dystopian gas station We spoke with the developer behind Flat Eye to learn more about the experience.

Flat Eye is an upcoming resource management sim developed by Monkey Moon and published by Raw Fury. Ahead of its launch, we caught up with the game’s writer at GDC to talk about the influences that went into Flat Eye and what sets it apart.

Shacknews co-EIC Blake Morse was at GDC 2022 and caught up with Anthony Jaunaud, a writer on Flat Eye. In the interview, Jaunaud talks about creating the story in the resource management game. As the owner of a service station in Iceland, the game sees players interacting with a cast of colorful characters.

“When we first started working on the game I think the main references were Philip K. Dick and Black Mirror, but as we were progressing through research we soon realized that we could also tell nice stories about the future.” While Flat Eye leans heavily into the dystopian future angle, there’s kind and light-hearted elements in there as well.

