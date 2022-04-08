New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Flat Eye interview - Black Mirror meets Clerks at a dystopian gas station

We spoke with the developer behind Flat Eye to learn more about the experience.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Flat Eye is an upcoming resource management sim developed by Monkey Moon and published by Raw Fury. Ahead of its launch, we caught up with the game’s writer at GDC to talk about the influences that went into Flat Eye and what sets it apart.

Shacknews co-EIC Blake Morse was at GDC 2022 and caught up with Anthony Jaunaud, a writer on Flat Eye. In the interview, Jaunaud talks about creating the story in the resource management game. As the owner of a service station in Iceland, the game sees players interacting with a cast of colorful characters.

“When we first started working on the game I think the main references were Philip K. Dick and Black Mirror, but as we were progressing through research we soon realized that we could also tell nice stories about the future.” While Flat Eye leans heavily into the dystopian future angle, there’s kind and light-hearted elements in there as well.

In the full interview, Anthony Jaunaud dives further into his work on Flat Eye, and how the game came to be the final product that is set to be released later this year. For more insightful interviews with developers, including our chats at GDC, we encourage you to check out both the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day.

