The BAFTA Games Awards is an opportunity to celebrate the video games that released over the course of the previous year. This year’s BAFTA Games Awards looks to recognize the artistic achievement of games released in 2021. Please take a look at the nominees and the winners below!

BAFTA Games Awards 2022 winners

Best Game winner: Returnal

Nominees

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Returnal

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Animation winner: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Nominees

Call of Duty: Vanguard

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Artistic Achievement winner: The Artful Escape

Nominees

The Artful Escape

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Audio Achievement winner: Returnal

Nominees

The Artful Escape

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Halo Infinite

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Returnal

British Game winner: Forza Horizon 5

Nominees

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Death’s Door

Fights in Tight Spaces

Forza Horizon 5

Overboard

Sable

Debut Game winner: Toem

Nominees

The Artful Escape

Eastward

The Forgotten City

Genesis Noi

Maquette

Toem

Evolving Game winner: No Man's Sky

Nominees

Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Apex Legends

Disco Elysium

No Man’s Sky

Family winner: Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Nominees

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Forza Horizon 5

Mario Party Superstars

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Unpacking

Game Beyond Entertainment winner: Before Your Eyes

Nominees

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Before Your Eyes

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Game Builder Garage

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Game Design winner: Inscryption

Nominees

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Multiplayer winner: It Takes Two

Nominees

Back 4 Blood

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

Hell Let Loose

It Takes Two

Music winner: Returnal

Nominees

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Halo Infinite

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Narrative winner: Unpacking

Nominees

It Takes Two

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Returnal

Unpacking

Original Property winner: It Takes Two

Nominees

Deathloop

Death’s Door

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Returnal

Unpacking

Performer in a Leading Role winner: Jane Perry (Returnal)

Nominees

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake in Deathloop

Jane Perry as Selene Vassos in Returnal

Jason E Kelley as Colt Vahn in Deathloop

Jennifer Hale as Rivet in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Jon McLaren as Star-Lord/Peter Quill in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Erika Mori as Alex Chen in Life Is Strange: True Colors

Performer in a Supporting Role winner: Kimberly Brooks ( Psychonauts 2)

Nominees

Laura Bailey as Polina Petrova in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Jason Cavalier as Drax in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Kimberly Brooks as Hollis Forsythe in Psychonauts 2

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village

Han Soto as Gabe Chen in Life Is Strange: True Colors

Alex Weiner as Rocket in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy



Technical Achievement winner: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Nominees

Forza Horizon 5

Hitman 3

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

EE Game of the Year winner: Unpacking

Nominees

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Deathloop

The Forgotten City

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Unpacking

Congratulations to all of the winners and nominees of the BAFTA Games Awards 2022. If you haven’t already, it’s definitely worth checking out not only those that won an award, but all of the nominees as well. There are a whole lot of excellent games here. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest as well as a look at the BAFTA Games Awards for next year too!