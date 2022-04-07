The BAFTA Games Awards is an opportunity to celebrate the video games that released over the course of the previous year. This year’s BAFTA Games Awards looks to recognize the artistic achievement of games released in 2021. Please take a look at the nominees and the winners below!
BAFTA Games Awards 2022 winners
Best Game winner: Returnal
Nominees
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Animation winner: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Nominees
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- It Takes Two
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Life Is Strange: True Colors
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Artistic Achievement winner: The Artful Escape
Nominees
- The Artful Escape
- It Takes Two
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Audio Achievement winner: Returnal
Nominees
- The Artful Escape
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Halo Infinite
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Returnal
British Game winner: Forza Horizon 5
Nominees
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Death’s Door
- Fights in Tight Spaces
- Forza Horizon 5
- Overboard
- Sable
Debut Game winner: Toem
Nominees
- The Artful Escape
- Eastward
- The Forgotten City
- Genesis Noi
- Maquette
- Toem
Evolving Game winner: No Man's Sky
Nominees
- Among Us
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Apex Legends
- Disco Elysium
- No Man’s Sky
Family winner: Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Nominees
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Forza Horizon 5
- Mario Party Superstars
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Unpacking
Game Beyond Entertainment winner: Before Your Eyes
Nominees
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Before Your Eyes
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Game Builder Garage
- It Takes Two
- Psychonauts 2
Game Design winner: Inscryption
Nominees
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Multiplayer winner: It Takes Two
Nominees
- Back 4 Blood
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Forza Horizon 5
- Halo Infinite
- Hell Let Loose
- It Takes Two
Music winner: Returnal
Nominees
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Halo Infinite
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Narrative winner: Unpacking
Nominees
- It Takes Two
- Life Is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- Returnal
- Unpacking
Original Property winner: It Takes Two
Nominees
- Deathloop
- Death’s Door
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Unpacking
Performer in a Leading Role winner: Jane Perry (Returnal)
Nominees
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake in Deathloop
- Jane Perry as Selene Vassos in Returnal
- Jason E Kelley as Colt Vahn in Deathloop
- Jennifer Hale as Rivet in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Jon McLaren as Star-Lord/Peter Quill in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen in Life Is Strange: True Colors
Performer in a Supporting Role winner: Kimberly Brooks ( Psychonauts 2)
Nominees
- Laura Bailey as Polina Petrova in Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Jason Cavalier as Drax in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Kimberly Brooks as Hollis Forsythe in Psychonauts 2
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village
- Han Soto as Gabe Chen in Life Is Strange: True Colors
- Alex Weiner as Rocket in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Technical Achievement winner: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Nominees
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hitman 3
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
EE Game of the Year winner: Unpacking
Nominees
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Deathloop
- The Forgotten City
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Unpacking
Congratulations to all of the winners and nominees of the BAFTA Games Awards 2022. If you haven’t already, it’s definitely worth checking out not only those that won an award, but all of the nominees as well. There are a whole lot of excellent games here. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest as well as a look at the BAFTA Games Awards for next year too!
Sam Chandler posted a new article, BAFTA Games Awards 2022 winners