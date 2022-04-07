New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

BAFTA Games Awards 2022 winners

Check out all the nominees and winners of the 2022 BAFTA Games Awards.

Sam Chandler
1

The BAFTA Games Awards is an opportunity to celebrate the video games that released over the course of the previous year. This year’s BAFTA Games Awards looks to recognize the artistic achievement of games released in 2021. Please take a look at the nominees and the winners below!

Best Game winner: Returnal

bafta games awards 2022 best game returnal

Nominees

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Animation winner: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

bafta games awards 2022 animation ratchet & clank rift apart

Nominees

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • It Takes Two
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Life Is Strange: True Colors
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Artistic Achievement winner: The Artful Escape

bafta games awards 2022 artistic achievement the artful escape

Nominees

  • The Artful Escape
  • It Takes Two
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

Audio Achievement winner: Returnal

bafta games awards 2022 audio achievement returnal

Nominees

  • The Artful Escape
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Halo Infinite
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Returnal

British Game winner: Forza Horizon 5

bafta games awards 2022 british game forza horizon 5

Nominees

  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
  • Death’s Door
  • Fights in Tight Spaces
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Overboard
  • Sable

Debut Game winner: Toem

bafta games awards 2022 debut game toem

Nominees

  • The Artful Escape
  • Eastward
  • The Forgotten City
  • Genesis Noi
  • Maquette
  • Toem

Evolving Game winner: No Man's Sky

bafta games awards 2022 evolving game no man's sky

Nominees

  • Among Us
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Apex Legends
  • Disco Elysium
  • No Man’s Sky

Family winner: Chicory: A Colorful Tale

bafta games awards 2022 family chicory a colorful tale

Nominees

  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Unpacking

Game Beyond Entertainment winner: Before Your Eyes

bafta games awards 2022 game beyond entertainment before your eyes

Nominees

  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
  • Before Your Eyes
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Game Builder Garage
  • It Takes Two
  • Psychonauts 2

Game Design winner: Inscryption

bafta games awards 2022 game design inscryption

Nominees

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Multiplayer winner: It Takes Two

bafta games awards 2022 multiplayer it takes two

Nominees

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • Hell Let Loose
  • It Takes Two

Music winner: Returnal

bafta games awards 2022 music returnal

Nominees

  • Deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Halo Infinite
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Narrative winner: Unpacking

bafta games awards 2022 narrative unpacking

Nominees

  • It Takes Two
  • Life Is Strange: True Colors
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Returnal
  • Unpacking

Original Property winner: It Takes Two

bafta games awards 2022 original property it takes two

Nominees

  • Deathloop
  • Death’s Door
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Unpacking

Performer in a Leading Role winner: Jane Perry (Returnal)

bafta games awards 2022 performer in a leading role jane perry as selene vassos returnal

Nominees

  • Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake in Deathloop
  • Jane Perry as Selene Vassos in Returnal
  • Jason E Kelley as Colt Vahn in Deathloop
  • Jennifer Hale as Rivet in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Jon McLaren as Star-Lord/Peter Quill in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Erika Mori as Alex Chen in Life Is Strange: True Colors

Performer in a Supporting Role winner: Kimberly Brooks ( Psychonauts 2)

bafta games awards 2022 performer in a supporting role kimberly brooks as hollis forsythe psychonauts 2

Nominees

  • Laura Bailey as Polina Petrova in Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Jason Cavalier as Drax in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Kimberly Brooks as Hollis Forsythe in Psychonauts 2
  • Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village
  • Han Soto as Gabe Chen in Life Is Strange: True Colors
  • Alex Weiner as Rocket in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Technical Achievement winner: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

bafta games awards 2022 technical achievement ratchet and clank rift apart

Nominees

  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hitman 3
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

EE Game of the Year winner: Unpacking

bafta games awards 2022 ee game of the year unpacking

Nominees

  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Deathloop
  • The Forgotten City
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Unpacking

Congratulations to all of the winners and nominees of the BAFTA Games Awards 2022. If you haven't already, it's definitely worth checking out not only those that won an award, but all of the nominees as well. There are a whole lot of excellent games here.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

