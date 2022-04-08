Sonic the Hedgehog movie director would like to work on a Smash Bros. film Director Jeff Fowler would love a crack at a Smash Bros. movie, though he admits it would probably be a legal nightmare to nail down.

With a couple Sonic the Hedgehog movies in the books and the second film looking set to do well at that, Paramount and Sega are well along in their endeavor to build a Sonic cinematic universe. That said, director Jeff Fowler has aspirations both including and beyond Sonic. In a recent interview, Fowler revealed that he’d love to take on a Super Smash Bros. film, even if the legal work for such a movie would be difficult.

Fowler shared his desire to do a Smash Bros. film in a recent interview with Comicbook.com. The matter came up when Fowler was asked if he would ever direct a film based on Nintendo IP. To this, Fowler revealed that he’d like to do something even more grand: pursue a Smash Bros. film.

“Nothing would make me happier than to just throw all the characters into a battle royale and do a big Smash Bros. thing,” Fowler explained. “That would probably require some work from the lawyers before that could happen.”

Indeed, a Smash Bros. film would likely be very difficult to put together. Even Masahiro Sakurai admitted this difficulty when the team was pursuing characters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series served as the last DLC character for the game and was particularly hard to get, not to mention the fact that Goofy and Donald could apparently not be brought along for the ride in Sora’s various graphics and stage.

Nonetheless, Fowler remains convinced that a Sonic/Mario showdown in film is a big thing folks would love to see.

“Getting Mario and Sonic in the ring, I mean everyone would be kinda dying for that, right? That's just classic,” Fowler continued.

Indeed, a proper Smash Bros. film would be quite a sight. It remains to be seen if Fowler or anyone else can bring that together, but there’s no telling for sure. Nonetheless, if it does happen, you can expect to hear about it here at Shacknews.