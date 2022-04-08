New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Epic Games Store's free games next week include XCOM 2

PC Players will be able to partake in the fight back against an alien regime in XCOM 2 when it temporarily goes free on Epic Games Store.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
4

Epic Games Store’s free games program is a great way to pick up some decent titles without busting out your wallet. Next week players will be able to pick up a sci-fi strategy masterpiece with XCOM 2. The base game will be claimable by PC players for the low price of zero.

Epic Games Store recently shared the upcoming slate of free games for later this month via its store page. Starting on April 14, 2022, XCOM 2’s base game will be free to claim for a limited time. Alongside it, mountain-climbing roguelike adventure Insurmountable will also be available during that period. If you claim either game during this period, you will be able to download and play it at your leisure thereafter, even if you delete the game and redownload it later.

Even in its base form, XCOM 2 is a solid strategy pickup if you haven't played it before.
Even in its base form, XCOM 2 is a solid strategy pickup if you haven't played it before, especially for the low price of free.

XCOM 2 is a solid addition among Epic Games Store’s free game offerings. Even with just the base game, players can get hours of enjoyment and content out of it. We thoroughly enjoyed it in our 2016 Shacknews review. And if you end up wanting to play more after you’ve finished what the base XCOM 2 has to offer, the impeccable War of the Chosen expansion is also available on the Epic Games Store via the XCOM 2 game page. Either way, you’ll have a lot of resource management and strategy combat to keep you busy throughout if you haven’t picked XCOM 2 up before.

Currently, Rogue Legacy is free in Epic Games Store in light of the fact that Rogue Legacy 2’s Version 1.0 is coming soon. You can pick that up now until April 14. Then XCOM 2 and Insurmountable will take its place. Stay tuned for more Epic Games Store updates here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    April 8, 2022 9:15 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Epic Games Store's free games next week include XCOM 2

    • ]pm[chem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 8, 2022 9:15 AM

      never played it, any good?

      • nwillard legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 8, 2022 9:20 AM

        Absolutely, fantastic game.

      • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 8, 2022 9:21 AM

        The multiplayer is awe... oh :(

        It's a fantastic game, but very frustrating if you have an issue with needing to solve every problem. In the beginning stages you'll be given 2-5 different missions that are happening simultaneously with no way to solve them all. Expect to start over a few times before you're comfortable with the systems and ready for a full run.

        Otherwise it's awesome. Everything great from Xcom with extra.

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 8, 2022 9:28 AM

          Though with worse level design

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 8, 2022 9:27 AM

        Yes

Hello, Meet Lola