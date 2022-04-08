Epic Games Store's free games next week include XCOM 2 PC Players will be able to partake in the fight back against an alien regime in XCOM 2 when it temporarily goes free on Epic Games Store.

Epic Games Store’s free games program is a great way to pick up some decent titles without busting out your wallet. Next week players will be able to pick up a sci-fi strategy masterpiece with XCOM 2. The base game will be claimable by PC players for the low price of zero.

Epic Games Store recently shared the upcoming slate of free games for later this month via its store page. Starting on April 14, 2022, XCOM 2’s base game will be free to claim for a limited time. Alongside it, mountain-climbing roguelike adventure Insurmountable will also be available during that period. If you claim either game during this period, you will be able to download and play it at your leisure thereafter, even if you delete the game and redownload it later.

Even in its base form, XCOM 2 is a solid strategy pickup if you haven't played it before, especially for the low price of free.

XCOM 2 is a solid addition among Epic Games Store’s free game offerings. Even with just the base game, players can get hours of enjoyment and content out of it. We thoroughly enjoyed it in our 2016 Shacknews review. And if you end up wanting to play more after you’ve finished what the base XCOM 2 has to offer, the impeccable War of the Chosen expansion is also available on the Epic Games Store via the XCOM 2 game page. Either way, you’ll have a lot of resource management and strategy combat to keep you busy throughout if you haven’t picked XCOM 2 up before.

Currently, Rogue Legacy is free in Epic Games Store in light of the fact that Rogue Legacy 2’s Version 1.0 is coming soon. You can pick that up now until April 14. Then XCOM 2 and Insurmountable will take its place. Stay tuned for more Epic Games Store updates here at Shacknews.