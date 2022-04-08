New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 8: Xbox Spring Sale begins

The Xbox Spring Sale is underway, filled with tremendous value for anybody who hasn't jumped aboard the Game Pass train.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Earlier this month, PlayStation kicked off its Spring Sale. That's still happening, by the way, in case you've missed anything from their robust first-party lineup. However, now it's time for Xbox to join in on the action. The Xbox Spring Sale has begun and if you're not an Xbox Game Pass user, then you may want to listen up, because a vast majority of the Xbox first-party library is on sale over the course of this promotion. That includes deals on the Halo Infinite campaign, Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, and many more.

Over at Nintendo, new sales from Bandai Namco and Sega have begun. You may also want to take a look at OlliOlli World, one of the breakout indie titles of this year. It's on sale right now.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

