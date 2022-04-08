Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 8: Xbox Spring Sale begins

Earlier this month, PlayStation kicked off its Spring Sale. That's still happening, by the way, in case you've missed anything from their robust first-party lineup. However, now it's time for Xbox to join in on the action. The Xbox Spring Sale has begun and if you're not an Xbox Game Pass user, then you may want to listen up, because a vast majority of the Xbox first-party library is on sale over the course of this promotion. That includes deals on the Halo Infinite campaign, Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, and many more.
Over at Nintendo, new sales from Bandai Namco and Sega have begun. You may also want to take a look at OlliOlli World, one of the breakout indie titles of this year. It's on sale right now.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Another Sight - FREE!
- Street Power Soccer - FREE!
- SnowRunner - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends - $9.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Legendary Collection - $59.99 (70% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Spring Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Halo Infinite Campaign [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 [Xbox Series X] - $50.99 (15% off)
- The King of Fighters XV [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (25% off)
- OlliOlli World [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $45.49 (35% off) (FREE MULTIPLAYER until 4/13)
- NBA 2K22 [Xbox Series X] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto Online - $9.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (40% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Thieves [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood - $16.49 (67% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $38.49 (45% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One [Xbox Series X] - $33.74 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [Xbox Series X] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Biomutant - $32.99 (45% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $24.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Xbox Series X] - $52.49 (25% off)
- GRID Legends [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (60% off)
- NHL 22 [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- Quake [Xbox Series X] - $4.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Spring Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Spring Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [PS5] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [PS5/PS4] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K22 [PS5] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Rust Console Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- GRID Legends [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Tales of Arise [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 [PS5/PS4] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $39.59 (34% off)
- Resident Evil: Village [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One [PS5] - $29.69 (34% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online [PS5/PS4] - $5.99 (70% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [PS5] - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $27.99 (60% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $32.49 (35% off)
- Biomutant - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $19.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Persona 5 Ultimate Edition - $19.54 (77% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ninja Gaiden Master Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tearaway Unfolded - $9.99 (50% off)
- The LEGO Games Bundle - $14.99 (85% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Spring Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Slay the Spire - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- OlliOlli World - $23.99 (20% off)
- Among Us - $3.75 (25% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $47.99 (20% off)
- Bandai Namco Spring Sale
- Active Life Outdoor Challenge - $24.99 (50% off)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (84% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch - $7.49 (85% off)
- God Eater 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- Mr. DRILLER DrillLand - $7.49 (75% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $8.99 (85% off)
- NAMCO MUSEUM - $7.49 (75% off)
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 - $4.99 (75% off)
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM - $4.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst - $4.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 ROAD TO BORUTO - $14.99 (70% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy - $9.99 (75% off)
- ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - $14.99 (75% off)
- ONE PIECE Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 PLUS - $5.99 (70% off)
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $7.49 (85% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! - $9.99 (80% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- 11 Bit Studios Sale
- Beat Cop - $1.99 (86% off)
- Children of Morta Complete Edition - $10.79 (60% off)
- Moonlighter Complete Edition - $5.79 (80% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $1.99 (95% off)
- Ubisoft Deals are Blooming Sale
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Just Dance 2022 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $14.99 (75% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (66% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (66% off)
- Family Feud - $9.99 (66% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $19.49 (35% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- SEGA Spring Sale
- The Ultimate Sonic Bundle - $29.99 (50% off)
- SEGA Genesis Classics - $11.99 (60% off)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate Digital Deluxe - $31.49 (30% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Forces - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game - $9.99 (75% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Citizens of Space - $2.99 (80% off)
- Puyo Puyo Champions - $2.99 (70% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- SolSeraph - $2.99 (80% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD - $14.99 (50% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $14.99 (50% off)
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder - $2.99 (80% off)
- SEGA AGES Alex Kidd in Miracle World - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Columns II: A Voyage Through Time - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Fantasy Zone - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Gain Ground - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Herzog Zwei - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Ichidant-R - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Out Run - $4.79 (40% off)
- SEGA AGES Phantasy Star - $4.79 (40% off)
- SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Shinobi - $4.79 (40% off)
- SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Space Harrier - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Thunder Force AC - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Virtua Racing - $4.79 (40% off)
- SEGA AGES Wonder Boy: Monster Land - $2.79 (65% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- NBA 2K22 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Gang Beasts - $22.49 (25% off)
- Cozy Grove - $10.44 (30% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $3.99 (20% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed Ultimate Stunt Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Children of Morta Complete Edition - $10.79 (60% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy - $5.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 8: Xbox Spring Sale begins