Supermassive's The Quarry will feature a customizable Movie Mode

If you just want to sit back and enjoy Supermassive's upcoming camp slasher, Movie Mode lets you just watch the game play out.
TJ Denzer
With The Quarry, Supermassive Games is moving towards launching its next big horror flick-style adventure game. It will be coming out this coming summer 2022, but if you didn’t want to play through the experience and would rather it was just played through for you, there will be an option. Movie Mode has been confirmed as an option where you can sit back, relax, and watch the game play out in a variety of ways.

The Quarry’s Movie Mode option was confirmed in a recent preview video from IGN, posted on its YouTube channel. The mode is specifically built to just let you watch things play out, but there are a few options to allow you to customize how it plays out too. At the extremes are Everyone Lives and Everyone Dies options. However, there’s also a third Director’s Chair option in Movie Mode. Here, you can go character by character and personalize their moods, how they act with other characters, how they search an area, and how they will face down crisis situations.

The Director’s Chair option in Movie Mode sounds like a really fun way to fiddle with how the game will play out. Supermassive has always pushed to create a proper slasher-flick vibe in its games, starting with the breakout success of Until Dawn. This is the first time Supermassive has tackled the cliché setting of a camp slasher, but it has a lot of solid talent set to deliver the experience, including David Arquette (Scream), Lance Henriksen (Alien), Lin Shaye (A Nightmare on Elm Street), and Ted Raimi (Creepshow).

With The Quarry set to launch on consoles and PC in June 2022, Movie Mode looks like a great way to enjoy the game for those who would just rather watch the action play out rather than deal with the stress of choice themselves. Stay tuned for more details leading up to The Quarry’s launch this year.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

