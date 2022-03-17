The Quarry by Supermassive Games takes us to a deadly summer camp this June Supermassive Games channels classic slasher films in its latest horror adventure.

Supermassive Games has established itself as one of the premier developers in the horror world with games like Until Dawn and its Dark Pictures Anthology series. The developer’s latest project, The Quarry, is set to arrive later this year. A newly released reveal trailer shows off a summer camp slasher with some familiar faces.

Supermassive Games released the first trailer for The Quarry on March 17, 2022, after a soft reveal earlier in the week. Published by 2K Games, The Quarry follows a group of camp counselors that are terrorized over the course of one night at a summer camp in upstate New York. The trailer introduces us to the game’s main cast, which features some pretty notable names. This includes Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu) and Brenda Song (The Social Network, Suite Life of Zack and Cody). If you wanted to know just how rooted The Quarry is in classic slasher elements, it also stars Ted Raimi (The Evil Dead) and David Arquette (Scream).

Like most of Supermassive Games’ titles, The Quarry features a branching narrative with a wide range of potential outcomes. In this cinematic story, players will be able to influence the fates of nine different characters, as publisher 2K Games states on the official website.

The Quarry is shaping to be the most similar game to Until Dawn in the Supermassive Games discography. The 2015 breakout game also saw a group of teens being hunted down by a mysterious force at a cabin in an isolated environment. It’ll be interesting to see if there are any narrative ties to other stories from the developers.

The Quarry will be released on June 10, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Steam. It’s the second horror game that Supermassive Games is currently working on, as we recently learned that The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me is the latest installment in the ongoing series.