New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me brings new scares in 2022

The Devil in Me will be the final chapter in Season 1 of The Dark Pictures Anthology.
Donovan Erskine
3

Supermassive Games has continued to spin out new horror titles over the last few years as it builds out The Dark Pictures Anthology, a series of interactive horror games that play on different tropes and themes of the genre. With House of Ashes available now, the developer has revealed the next entry in the series. The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me is centered around a serial killer, and will be the final game in Season 1 of The Dark Pictures Anthology.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me was announced by developer Supermassive Games with a new trailer. We listen to a serial killer talk about what it’s like to murder people, describing it like fine art. We get shots of several different characters, who will presumably serve as the protagonists for the game’s story.

The Dark Pictures Anthology has tackled several different horror sub-genres, from paranormal stories to witch trials to creature features. Now, the series will look to tackle the real-world horror of a menacing serial killer. The trailer doesn’t show us any of the game’s locations, outside of the interrogation room.

The Devil in Me has been described as the “finale” of Season 1 of The Dark Pictures Anthology, implying that there are plans for a second season of the interactive horror games. A new title has launched every year since the series started with Man of Medan, so perhaps Supermassive Games will take an extra year to load up for Season 2.

As is tradition, fans were able to get an early glimpse at the trailer for The Devil in Me as a post-credit stinger after completing House of Ashes. However, the trailer is only shown if players receive the “true ending” which requires beating the game while keeping all of the characters alive.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 29, 2021 10:40 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me brings new scares in 2022

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 29, 2021 10:46 AM

      As is tradition, fans were able to get an early glimpse at the trailer for The Devil in Me as a post-credit stinger after completing House of Ashes. However, the trailer is only shown if players receive the “true ending” which requires beating the game while keeping all of the characters alive.


      This can’t be right, I only had 3/5 live and saw the trailer

      • Pharaoh721
        reply
        October 29, 2021 11:52 AM

        Oh, really? I had 3/5 alive in my first run and didn't see it. Thanks for pointing that out though so I can do some digging

Hello, Meet Lola