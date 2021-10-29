The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me brings new scares in 2022 The Devil in Me will be the final chapter in Season 1 of The Dark Pictures Anthology.

Supermassive Games has continued to spin out new horror titles over the last few years as it builds out The Dark Pictures Anthology, a series of interactive horror games that play on different tropes and themes of the genre. With House of Ashes available now, the developer has revealed the next entry in the series. The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me is centered around a serial killer, and will be the final game in Season 1 of The Dark Pictures Anthology.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me was announced by developer Supermassive Games with a new trailer. We listen to a serial killer talk about what it’s like to murder people, describing it like fine art. We get shots of several different characters, who will presumably serve as the protagonists for the game’s story.

Are you prepared to meet a killer?



The Dark Pictures Anthology has tackled several different horror sub-genres, from paranormal stories to witch trials to creature features. Now, the series will look to tackle the real-world horror of a menacing serial killer. The trailer doesn’t show us any of the game’s locations, outside of the interrogation room.

The Devil in Me has been described as the “finale” of Season 1 of The Dark Pictures Anthology, implying that there are plans for a second season of the interactive horror games. A new title has launched every year since the series started with Man of Medan, so perhaps Supermassive Games will take an extra year to load up for Season 2.

As is tradition, fans were able to get an early glimpse at the trailer for The Devil in Me as a post-credit stinger after completing House of Ashes. However, the trailer is only shown if players receive the “true ending” which requires beating the game while keeping all of the characters alive.