Supermassive Games teases new horror title The Quarry The teaser has us excited to learn more about the game when it's revealed tomorrow morning.

On social media, developer Supermassive Games teased the reveal of a brand new horror game called The Quarry. The teaser tweet begins with the quote, “What doesn’t kill you will make you stronger.” It’s then noted that the full reveal will take place tomorrow, March 17, at 9:00 a.m. (PT), 12:00 p.m. (ET), and 4:00 p.m. (GMT).

A short teaser trailer is also included that sets up an interesting premise. It opens with a shot of a large, full moon, while two characters can be heard having a conversation with a police officer in the background, though neither of these characters is shown on screen.

The officer asks if either is injured before they explain that “something jumped out at them” while they were driving. They swerved to avoid hitting it, seemingly wrecking their car in the process.

The officer then asks what the duo are doing “all the way out here this late at night” before the pair respond by telling the officer they were heading up to Hackett’s Quarry summer camp, and that they’re both camp counselors.

This is where things take a dark twist, with the officer informing them they won’t be making it up to Hackett’s Quarry, “not tonight.”

The teaser certainly has us guessing as it reveals just enough to pique one’s curiosity. Dissecting the contents of the teaser trailer, it's implied that it’ll take place in or around a summer camp, which isn’t an uncommon locale in horror, especially in slasher horror flicks like Friday the 13th or Sleepaway Camp. There could also be ties to the supernatural in some way, with the oversized full moon being a focal point in both the teaser trailer and on the game’s official website.

Supermassive Games is no stranger to horror games with several titles under their belt already like 2015’s Until Dawn, and more recently, The Dark Pictures Anthology which features titles like Man of Medan, Little Hope, and House of Ashes.

While we don’t know much about The Quarry, one thing that is known is that it won’t be tied to The Dark Pictures Anthology. We know this because the season one finale for The Dark Pictures Anthology was recently announced, and will be called The Devil in Me. You can learn more about The Devil in Me on the Dark Pictures website.

All in all, we’re looking forward to seeing what else Supermassive Games has up their sleeves outside of their work on The Dark Pictures Anthology. Be sure to check back tomorrow, March 17, at 9:00 a.m. (PT), 12:00 p.m. (ET), and 4:00 p.m. (GMT) for more on The Quarry. And while you wait, let us know your guesses for what the game is about!