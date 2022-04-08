Jeep claims Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept EV can go 0-60 in 2 seconds Jeep is boasting the capabilities of its latest electric Wrangler.

Jeep is just one of several automotive companies that are expanding its business into the electric vehicle world. With EVs seeming like the sustainable cars of the future, it’s been interesting to see how existing models are getting their own electric spin. The Jeep Wrangler is among them, as the flagship vehicle is soon to get an EV counterpart. In discussing the car, Jeep has stated that the Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept can go from 0-60 miles per hour in two seconds.

Jeep recently provided the first look at the Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept, revealing a similar design to its flagship SUV. Infamous for quickly consuming large amounts of gasoline, the new car is a part of the company’s long-term plan to switch to more environment-friendly vehicles. Jeep states that the Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept can go 0-60 miles per hour in 2 seconds, a vast improvement over the first iteration of the concept, which took 6.8 seconds to hit 60 miles per hour.

While it’s not the end-all-be-all, seeing such an impressive 0-60 time for an electric vehicle is promising for both the manufacturer and consumers alike. This stat also puts the Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept in the same company as Tesla’s high-end Model S vehicles. The company states that the SUV is able to reach such speeds so fast thanks to an electric powertrain calibration that it calls “electronic nitrous oxide.”Jeep went on to say that the new EV Wrangler packs 625 horsepower.

Jeep stating that the Wrangler Magneto 2.0 can go from 0-60 in two seconds is an impressive feat. It's interesting to monitor how different automotive companies are planting their flag in the world of EVs.