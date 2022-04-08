New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Jeep claims Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept EV can go 0-60 in 2 seconds

Jeep is boasting the capabilities of its latest electric Wrangler.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Jeep is just one of several automotive companies that are expanding its business into the electric vehicle world. With EVs seeming like the sustainable cars of the future, it’s been interesting to see how existing models are getting their own electric spin. The Jeep Wrangler is among them, as the flagship vehicle is soon to get an EV counterpart. In discussing the car, Jeep has stated that the Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept can go from 0-60 miles per hour in two seconds.

Jeep recently provided the first look at the Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept, revealing a similar design to its flagship SUV. Infamous for quickly consuming large amounts of gasoline, the new car is a part of the company’s long-term plan to switch to more environment-friendly vehicles. Jeep states that the Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept can go 0-60 miles per hour in 2 seconds, a vast improvement over the first iteration of the concept, which took 6.8 seconds to hit 60 miles per hour.

While it’s not the end-all-be-all, seeing such an impressive 0-60 time for an electric vehicle is promising for both the manufacturer and consumers alike. This stat also puts the Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept in the same company as Tesla’s high-end Model S vehicles. The company states that the SUV is able to reach such speeds so fast thanks to an electric powertrain calibration that it calls “electronic nitrous oxide.”Jeep went on to say that the new EV Wrangler packs 625 horsepower.

Jeep stating that the Wrangler Magneto 2.0 can go from 0-60 in two seconds is an impressive feat. It’s interesting to monitor how different automotive companies are planting their flag in the world of EVs. For future updates on the electric vehicle market, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola