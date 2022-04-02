Weekend Discussion - April 2, 2022

It's a brand new month and a great week of gaming news. Let's dive into a brand new Weekend Discussion!

In Case You Missed It...

Weird West has looked pretty impressive and we've got plenty of action filled footage from the game along with the full written review.

The Wide World of Electronic Sports crew had a very special guest this week as Jasmine Kitterman of 100 Thieves joined the show in a special interview. They talk about the HBCU Esports League, shared love for Gen 3 Pokemon, and more!

TJ had plenty to say about the recent release of Ghostwire: Tokyo and really enjoyed the emphasis on Japanese culture and lore with the creature design. Read his full review here.

Shackpets just got a big update! The Lola Birthday Update 1.0.4 brings some cool features you can read about here. Relese breakdown video available below:

And now...The Internet.

An amazing Tekken Mod that makes fighters look like Elden Ring characters has been making the rounds and it looks incredible. Unfortunately, this has led to fans reaching out for mod support from official channels to the point that Tekken God Harada himself has asked the creator to stop. You can read more in our full article here,

Um ... Sure, Elden is a Bandai Namco-funded title, and I was the production general manager in charge of Elden, so it's not irrelevant ... it's ridiculously well-made mod but plz stop it lol https://t.co/ISlXLrjfhM — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) March 31, 2022

Silent Hill fans are hoping that the original versions of Silent Hill 2 and 3 are part of the new versions of PS Plus but until then, this meme is pretty accurate.

I love a satisfying parry. So I have to admit that I am jealous that I have never gotten an invader to instantly head home after this kind of warning. Impressive.

This has to be the loudest "Shut the fuck up" I've ever heard in Elden Ring. pic.twitter.com/XPFuOyUMUg — Elden Lord H𝖔𝖜𝖑 (@HowlAvalon) March 28, 2022

Players have already started creating characters from pop culture in Elden Ring but I honestly don't know how I would react if Wolvie decided to go into berserker mode while I'm trying to free myself from being maidenless in these streets.

Which of you did this? #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/qGT9a5jssV — Tom | Robots Radio Podcast Network | (@robots_radio) March 26, 2022



Speaking of Soulsborne awesomeness, what was once just an April Fool's Joke, is officially becoming a full blown thing. Are you excited for Bloodborne Kart?

But wait, there's more! The game's creator, Lilith Waither posted a brief look at Bloodborne Kart Battle Mode!

Folks are definitely hype to see this be a real thing. What do you think of the surprise?

Happy Bloodborne Kart real everyone pic.twitter.com/XpHZPReSlK — DILFBORNE✧ (@ventiskull) March 29, 2022

Ok, just one more Will Smith meme. This was too good to pass up.

As always we end this on a feel good moment. I've never seen tech used personally in such a romantic way. The bar has been raised fellas!

To be loved out-loud, with intention and thoughtfulness is everything. Thank you babe for making this year, and my life truly golden! DREAM COME TRUE!!! pic.twitter.com/NSk3efh8b2 — Mama Jay🧡 (@jaylabrenae) March 28, 2022

Weekend Vibes

Dreamville dropped a Gangsta Grillz mixtape on Thursday and we've been blessed with som heat to kick off the weekend!

I'm always here for new Syd. But adding Lucky Daye to this record takes it to another level.

MELT MY EYEZ SEE YOUR FUTURE just dropped this week as well and it deserves a listen. Denzel Curry was not on my radar for the longest but he's put together one of the most interesting projects of the year so far.

I hope you all have an amazing weekend! Thanks for reading and consider downloading Shackpets to check out Lola's Birthday update! Look at this adorable face!

Happy birthday Lola!