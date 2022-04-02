New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - April 2, 2022

Welcome to the best part of the week! It's time for Weekend Discussion!
Dennis White
It's a brand new month and a great week of gaming news. Let's dive into a brand new Weekend Discussion!

In Case You Missed It...

Weird West has looked pretty impressive and we've got plenty of action filled footage from the game along with the full written review.

The Wide World of Electronic Sports crew had a very special guest this week as Jasmine Kitterman of 100 Thieves joined the show in a special interview. They talk about the HBCU Esports League, shared love for Gen 3 Pokemon, and more!

TJ had plenty to say about the recent release of Ghostwire: Tokyo and really enjoyed the emphasis on Japanese culture and lore with the creature design. Read his full review here. 

Shackpets just got a big update! The Lola Birthday Update 1.0.4 brings some cool features you can read about here. Relese breakdown video available below: 

And now...The Internet.

An amazing Tekken Mod that makes fighters look like Elden Ring characters has been making the rounds and it looks incredible. Unfortunately, this has led to fans reaching out for mod support from official channels to the point that Tekken God Harada himself has asked the creator to stop. You can read more in our full article here

Silent Hill fans are hoping that the original versions of Silent Hill 2 and 3 are part of the new versions of PS Plus but until then, this meme is pretty accurate.

I love a satisfying parry. So I have to admit that I am jealous that I have never gotten an invader to instantly head home after this kind of warning. Impressive. 

Players have already started creating characters from pop culture in Elden Ring but I honestly don't know how I would react if Wolvie decided to go into berserker mode while I'm trying to free myself from being maidenless in these streets. 


Speaking of Soulsborne awesomeness, what was once just an April Fool's Joke, is officially becoming a full blown thing. Are you excited for Bloodborne Kart? 

But wait, there's more! The game's creator, Lilith Waither posted a brief look at Bloodborne Kart Battle Mode!

Folks are definitely hype to see this be a real thing. What do you think of the surprise?

Ok, just one more Will Smith meme. This was too good to pass up. 

As always we end this on a feel good moment. I've never seen tech used personally in such a romantic way. The bar has been raised fellas!

Weekend Vibes

Dreamville dropped a Gangsta Grillz mixtape on Thursday and we've been blessed with som heat to kick off the weekend! 

I'm always here for new Syd. But adding Lucky Daye to this record takes it to another level. 

MELT MY EYEZ SEE YOUR FUTURE just dropped this week as well and it deserves a listen. Denzel Curry was not on my radar for the longest but he's put together one of the most interesting projects of the year so far. 

I hope you all have an amazing weekend! Thanks for reading and consider downloading Shackpets to check out Lola's Birthday update! Look at this adorable face! 

Happy birthday Lola!
Community Manager
Dennis is the current Community Manager and Social Media lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community. He’s been an avid gamer since his dad showed up with a Sega Genesis on Christmas day. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive, and was founder of an organization for POC content creators with over 800 of the best and brightest around the world. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at panels for Twitchcon, C2E2, Queer Esports, and several others along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming.

Dennis is a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events for games like Injustice 2 and Tekken 7 with some fun color commentary. He’s also regularly competing in several tourneys annually for games like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter V. As a Chicago native, you can expect him to be slightly depressed about the Bears post-season hopes on a regular basis. He’s also a fan of FromSoftware created Soulsborne games and enjoys doing challenge runs in his spare time. He hopes to complete his first no-hit run of a Dark Souls game by the end of the year. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off.

You can contact him at dennis.white@shacknews.com and connect with him on Twitter at @DennyVonDoom.

