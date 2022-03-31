Capcom raises employee salaries 30% ahead of expected 5th year of record profits Capcom has been on a role in recent years, carried by strong performance from its Resident Evil and Monster Hunter franchises.

When it comes to gaming right now, Capcom has continued to be one of the best performers in the field. With franchises like Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, and Resident Evil continuing to sell well and carry the company alongside smaller-scale releases, Capcom is set to have its fifth consecutive year of record profits. With that in mind, Capcom also recently raised employee salaries and introduced a new performance bonus system.

Capcom made these announcements in a press release on its public relations website on March 31, 2022. According to the release, Capcom will be raising its employees salaries throughout the company by 30 percent alongside the implementation of a new bonus pay system that is dependent upon the company’s continued performance. All of this will be rolled out by the start of its fiscal 2022. In addition, Capcom will be restructuring its Human Resources department. A part of the priority in that is establishing a division that “will specialize in activities such as workplace environment improvements and strengthening communication with employees.”

With projects like Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak on the way, Capcom looks like it will not only close out its fiscal year strong, but head into another one with promise.

When it comes to most of its quarterly earnings results, Capcom has been on a roll of strong performance. The company is coming up on the end of its next fiscal quarter in May and on its current trajectory, Capcom is expected to close its latest year of consecutive record profits. A huge part of that has been the continued sale and strong performance of franchises like Resident Evil and Monster Hunter. Capcom is also gearing up for a solid future. Street Fighter 6 has already been announced, which could be a pivotal title for the company. There’s also the Monster Hunter Rise expansion, Sunbreak, which will launch in June 2022.

With these promising upcoming flagship projects and a bunch of solid performers behind it, Capcom looks set to not only close its latest fiscal year, but start the next one off strong, and it looks like the employees will be receiving solid compensation for that success. Stay tuned for further updates as they become available here at Shacknews.