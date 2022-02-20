Street Fighter 6 revealed as Capcom countdown clock hits zero The countdown has ended and has led to the next entry in the Street Fighter franchise.

After a week of waiting, the Capcom countdown clock has reached zero. Following a full seven days of speculation across the gaming world, including from the staff here at Shacknews, Capcom has pulled the curtain back to officially reveal Street Fighter 6. However, in a bit of a plot twist, while a new Street Fighter was expected by some, Capcom still had a second big surprise that nobody saw coming.

The Street Fighter 6 reveal came following an exciting Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Season Final exhibition weekend. The gaming world had been following the Capcom countdown website since it went up almost exactly one week ago. The countdown website now redirects to the official Street Fighter 6 website.

The biggest story here is that the new Street Fighter looks to be built on the RE Engine, as evidenced by the wildly-realistic looking Ryu, though that's not officially confirmed by Capcom. After flexing his individual muscles, the camera panned out to reveal the long-time face of the franchise squaring off against Luke, who Capcom had previously teased would take on a much greater role in the new Street Fighter.

There is currently not much in the way of information for Street Fighter 6. Even Capcom-Unity, which typically dives into additional details, appears to be tight-lipped about this project. More news about the game is set to be delivered later this summer. In the meantime, the development team is promising one final balance patch for Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition, which will be deployed in March.

It's a safe assumption that Street Fighter 6 will not be ready to release in 2022, but stranger things have happened. We'll be monitoring this story throughout the year, so keep it here on Shacknews for all of the latest fallout from the Capcom countdown clock. That wasn't the only announcement from tonight, however. A new collection of fighting games was also unveiled, totally out of the blue. For more on that, check out our story on the Capcom Fighting Collection.