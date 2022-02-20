Capcom Fighting Collection brings rollback to 10 classic games in June 2022 Darkstalkers, Red Earth, Super Puzzle Fighter, and more will be bundled with rollback netcode and further features in the Capcom Fighting Collection.

At the end of the Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Season Final event when the Capcom website clock hit zero, we were treated to not one, but two announcements. The big one was Street Fighter 6 with details coming this summer, however, we’re also getting another fine collection of Capcom fighting games. The Capcom Fighting Collection bundles a fantastic array of fighters together with rollback netcode and more bonus features, and it’s launching in June 2022.

Capcom announced the Capcom Fighting Collection with a trailer at the end of the Capcom Pro Tour 2021 event, and posted on the Capcom YouTube channel. Capcom Fighting Collection is a bundle of 10 fighting games from Capcom catalogue that will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on June 24, 2022. In addition to the 10 games, they will get enhanced features, quality-of-life improvements, and, perhaps most importantly, rollback netcode to keep online matches as stable as can be.

The full list of games appearing in the Capcom Fighting Collection is as follows:

Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors

Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge

Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire

Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers’ Revenge

Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire

Red Earth

Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness

Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Hyper Street Fighter II

While the Darkstalkers franchise takes up the lion’s share of this collection, it’s pretty exciting to see classics like Red Earth, Cyberbots, and Super Puzzle Fighter also make the cut. We even still get a proper Street Fighter in this collection.

With the Capcom Fighting Collection slated for June on the 2022 gaming calendar and details on Street Fighter 6 dropping around the same time, stay tuned for further updates on these Capcom titles here at Shacknews.