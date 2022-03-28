Paramount & Sega are building a 'Sonic cinematic universe,' says producer According to Sonic the Hedgehog film producer Toby Ascher, the longterm plan is to make a whole cinematic universe of Sonic movies and TV series.

It’s no secret at this point that Paramount Pictures and Sega have locked onto a winning formula with Sonic the Hedgehog in film. The first movie was highly praised and the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film has fans chomping at the bit with anticipation to see it when it comes out in April. All according to plan for Paramount and Sega which, according to a producer of both films, are aiming to build “Sonic cinematic universe.”

This comes from Sonic the Hedgehog film producer Toby Ascher, who shared that moniker in the production notes for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 as embargos on reviews for the film lifted on March 28, as shared by VGC. According to Ascher, the plan is to continue to expand Paramount’s Sonic into an extended universe of movies and TV shows.

“We’re creating a Sonic cinematic universe, so we knew we were going to add characters, like Tails and Knuckles; new to the films but beloved by gamers all over the world,” Ascher said.

Recent rumors suggest that not only are a Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie and Knuckles spinoff TV series in the works, but also a solo Tails film.

We’ve already seen plenty of signs of this supposed “Sonic cinematic universe” being built for years to come. A Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie has already been confirmed and, with it, a spinoff TV series that will feature Knuckles (played by Idris Elba) front and center. There are also now unconfirmed rumors that a solo Tails movie is also in the works, as reported by Giant Freakin Robot.

It seems clear with that in mind that Paramount and Sega know what they have locked onto after the success of the first film and the anticipation of the second and plan to keep live-action/CG Sonic movies and TV going for years to come. Critics are already starting to report on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 with fairly high praise. Stay tuned for further updates on the “Sonic cinematic universe” as they become available, right here at Shacknews.