Paramount confirms Sonic 3 film and new Knuckles series in development
Idris Elba will reprise his role as Knuckles in the upcoming live-action Sonic series.
With the theater release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on April 8 fast approaching, many find themselves curious as to what else they can expect from the Sonic franchise. To help answer this, Paramount and Sega announced two exciting things today.
First, that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is in development – that’s right, a third film has been confirmed before the second one has even hit theaters – and second, a new live-action Sonic series featuring the one and only Idris Elba as Knuckles is coming to Paramount+ sometime next year.
#SonicMovie3 is officially in development from @ParamountPics and @SEGA! Plus, next year a new original #Knuckles series with @IdrisElba is coming to #ParamountPlus. #SonicMovie2 hits theaters April 8! pic.twitter.com/M0EM3NNd2p— Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022
Digging deeper into the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 news, it’s not surprising to hear that a third film is in development given the success of the first film.
In the press release from Paramount and Sega it’s noted that the first Sonic the Hedgehog film broke “multiple box office records, including becoming the domestic top-grossing video game adaptation of all time, and earning nearly $320 million in worldwide box office.”
Even though it’s likely that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be received similarly well at the box office, it’s nice to hear that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is already in development regardless.
Speaking on plans for the third Sonic film and upcoming live-action series, Sega CEO Haruki Satomi stated:
Outside of this, not much else is known about what Sonic the Hedgehog 3 or the live-action series featuring Idris Elba as Knuckles will look like. Of course, we’ll be sure to update you on both of these projects as more information is shared!
Until then, you can look forward to the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in theaters April 8, and the release of Sonic Frontiers later this year.
