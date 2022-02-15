Paramount confirms Sonic 3 film and new Knuckles series in development Idris Elba will reprise his role as Knuckles in the upcoming live-action Sonic series.

With the theater release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on April 8 fast approaching, many find themselves curious as to what else they can expect from the Sonic franchise. To help answer this, Paramount and Sega announced two exciting things today.

First, that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is in development – that’s right, a third film has been confirmed before the second one has even hit theaters – and second, a new live-action Sonic series featuring the one and only Idris Elba as Knuckles is coming to Paramount+ sometime next year.

Digging deeper into the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 news, it’s not surprising to hear that a third film is in development given the success of the first film.

In the press release from Paramount and Sega it’s noted that the first Sonic the Hedgehog film broke “multiple box office records, including becoming the domestic top-grossing video game adaptation of all time, and earning nearly $320 million in worldwide box office.”

Even though it’s likely that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be received similarly well at the box office, it’s nice to hear that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is already in development regardless.

Speaking on plans for the third Sonic film and upcoming live-action series, Sega CEO Haruki Satomi stated:

“We are delighted to announce that the third Sonic theatrical film and the first live action Sonic series for Paramount+ are being actively developed. We’ve got a remarkable partnership with Paramount, and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them. 2022 is shaping up to be a significant year for the franchise with the second film being released this April, as well as Sonic Frontiers, the highly anticipated video game title, coming this holiday. Sonic has been beloved by fans across the world for over 30 years and we look forward to continuing to bring memorable moments and experiences to them for years to come.”

Outside of this, not much else is known about what Sonic the Hedgehog 3 or the live-action series featuring Idris Elba as Knuckles will look like. Of course, we’ll be sure to update you on both of these projects as more information is shared!

Until then, you can look forward to the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in theaters April 8, and the release of Sonic Frontiers later this year.