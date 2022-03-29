Jim Ryan says PS Plus Day One first-party releases aren't happening
The PlayStation boss said that Day One inclusions of PlayStation Studios games is 'not a road that we're going to go down with this new service.'
PlayStation’s answer to Xbox Game Pass has officially been announced. Its a new spin on PlayStation Plus has expanded the service to feature a number of further benefits to players at a higher cost. However, if one was expecting that PlayStation Studios Day One releases would be part of that, you should temper your expectations. PlayStation Boss Jim Ryan says that’s not coming to PlayStation Plus any time soon.
Jim Ryan shared this recent sentiment in a conversation shared with gamesindustry.biz. Ryan isn’t a fan of the Day One first-party launches on a special subscription because, in his opinion, it hurts the game as a whole. Ryan claims the expansion of PlayStation Plus adds value, but there’s still reason to him to keep PlayStation Studios games from going to PS Plus on their release days.
Despite this seemingly steely position on Day One games on PlayStation Plus, Jim Ryan also shared that it isn’t ironclad, citing AAA PlayStation games launching on PC like Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War.
And so it seems that despite PlayStation Plus’s expansion, we shouldn’t expect anything like God of War: Ragnarok to launch on it on Day One. The new PS Plus will be launching in June with expanded services, but PlayStation Studios Day One releases will remain out of the picture for now.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Jim Ryan says PS Plus Day One first-party releases aren't happening