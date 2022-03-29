Jim Ryan says PS Plus Day One first-party releases aren't happening The PlayStation boss said that Day One inclusions of PlayStation Studios games is 'not a road that we're going to go down with this new service.'

PlayStation’s answer to Xbox Game Pass has officially been announced. Its a new spin on PlayStation Plus has expanded the service to feature a number of further benefits to players at a higher cost. However, if one was expecting that PlayStation Studios Day One releases would be part of that, you should temper your expectations. PlayStation Boss Jim Ryan says that’s not coming to PlayStation Plus any time soon.

Jim Ryan shared this recent sentiment in a conversation shared with gamesindustry.biz. Ryan isn’t a fan of the Day One first-party launches on a special subscription because, in his opinion, it hurts the game as a whole. Ryan claims the expansion of PlayStation Plus adds value, but there’s still reason to him to keep PlayStation Studios games from going to PS Plus on their release days.

Even on PlayStation Plus Premium, the highest tier of the expanded service, Jim Ryan doesn't see the value of adding PlayStation Studios games to the service on Day One.

“[In terms of] putting our own games into this service, or any of our services, upon their release... as you well know, this is not a road that we've gone down in the past. And it's not a road that we're going to go down with this new service. We feel if we were to do that with the games that we make at PlayStation Studios, that virtuous cycle will be broken. The level of investment that we need to make in our studios would not be possible, and we think the knock-on effect on the quality of the games that we make would not be something that gamers want.” ~ Jim Ryan

Despite this seemingly steely position on Day One games on PlayStation Plus, Jim Ryan also shared that it isn’t ironclad, citing AAA PlayStation games launching on PC like Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War.

“The way the world is changing so very quickly at the moment, nothing is forever. Who would have said even four years ago that you would see AAA PlayStation IP being published on PC?... So I don't want to cast anything in stone at this stage. All I'm talking to today is the approach we're taking in the short term. The way our publishing model works right now, it doesn't make any sense. But things can change very quickly in this industry, as we all know.” ~ Jim Ryan

And so it seems that despite PlayStation Plus’s expansion, we shouldn’t expect anything like God of War: Ragnarok to launch on it on Day One. The new PS Plus will be launching in June with expanded services, but PlayStation Studios Day One releases will remain out of the picture for now.