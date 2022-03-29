New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Jim Ryan says PS Plus Day One first-party releases aren't happening

The PlayStation boss said that Day One inclusions of PlayStation Studios games is 'not a road that we're going to go down with this new service.'
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

PlayStation’s answer to Xbox Game Pass has officially been announced. Its a new spin on PlayStation Plus has expanded the service to feature a number of further benefits to players at a higher cost. However, if one was expecting that PlayStation Studios Day One releases would be part of that, you should temper your expectations. PlayStation Boss Jim Ryan says that’s not coming to PlayStation Plus any time soon.

Jim Ryan shared this recent sentiment in a conversation shared with gamesindustry.biz. Ryan isn’t a fan of the Day One first-party launches on a special subscription because, in his opinion, it hurts the game as a whole. Ryan claims the expansion of PlayStation Plus adds value, but there’s still reason to him to keep PlayStation Studios games from going to PS Plus on their release days.

Even on PlayStation Plus Premium, the highest tier of the expanded service, Jim Ryan doesn't see the value of adding PlayStation Studios games to the service on Day One.
Even on PlayStation Plus Premium, the highest tier of the expanded service, Jim Ryan doesn't see the value of adding PlayStation Studios games to the service on Day One.

Despite this seemingly steely position on Day One games on PlayStation Plus, Jim Ryan also shared that it isn’t ironclad, citing AAA PlayStation games launching on PC like Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War.

And so it seems that despite PlayStation Plus’s expansion, we shouldn’t expect anything like God of War: Ragnarok to launch on it on Day One. The new PS Plus will be launching in June with expanded services, but PlayStation Studios Day One releases will remain out of the picture for now.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

