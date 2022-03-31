Tekken 7 Elden Ring mod is so good, Harada had to ask creator to stop Several Elden Ring characters got ported into Tekken 7 as very well-done skins. So well done, in fact, that fans were asking Harada if it was a real crossover.

Video game mods are amazing. The sheer amount of cool things creative players and fans do to spice up their favorite games is almost always fun to see. For instance, there was a very cool set of Tekken 7 mods that skinned several characters up as Elden Ring characters. It was so well done that while Harada praised it, he also had to ask the creator to “plz stop it lol.”

This exchange was seen over the tweet showing off the Tekken 7 Elden Ring mod by Twitter user Ultraboy. The mod on its own is quite amazing. We get to see several Elden Ring classes, as well as Melina, Ranni the Witch, Radahn, Melania, and even Torrent, placed as skins over some of our favorite Tekken characters. It looks very well done. So much so in fact that it caught Tekken Director Katsuhiro Harada’s attention. He unfortunately had to ask the creator to cut it out.

Um ... Sure, Elden is a Bandai Namco-funded title, and I was the production general manager in charge of Elden, so it's not irrelevant ... it's ridiculously well-made mod but plz stop it lol https://t.co/ISlXLrjfhM — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) March 31, 2022

According to Harada in a follow-up post, he has no problems with mods for personal use and is all for that instance. Apparently, however, quite a few fans saw the mod, got confused, and contacted Harada and his staff about whether it was real.

“Personally, I wouldn't say anything for your personal enjoyment,” Harada wrote. “The only problem is that many people misunderstand it as official and ask us to support the problems it causes (I'm tired of this wrong inquiry)… There are surprisingly many people who think this is [an] official one or make various understandings and contact us.”

In that way, it makes sense. It doesn’t seem like Bandai Namco has made any move to have the Tekken Elden Ring mod taken down in any case, but with the craze around Elden Ring, it’s easy to see how less internet-savvy fans might get confused with how good the video was. Either way, it still goes to show that video game mods are about as strong and fun as ever.