Fortnite Zero Build is the game's permanent no-build mode After leaks leading fans to believe Fortnite's no-build mode would become permanent, it has been released by Epic Games as Zero Build.

Epic Games tried a very interesting experiment with Fortnite recently. As Chapter 3, Season 2, it started with a sudden change in which players could not build. Some fans weren’t thrilled, but quite a few more asked Epic not to take the new version away. This no-build mode got many excited and led to rumors that Epic might keep it around. And so they have, newly introducing Fortnite Zero Build as the game’s official, permanent no-build mode.

Epic Games announced the official permanent edition no-build in Fortnite Zero Build in a blog post with an accompanying YouTube video on March 29, 2022.

“The battle has changed! No-build Battle Royale arrives in Fortnite with the launch of Fortnite Zero Build,” Epic Games’ Fortnite team wrote. “Zero Build is a pure test of weapon, item, and traversal ability. Zero Build can be found in the Discover page as Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads playlists. Without building, all players have the recharging Overshield as your first line of defense in Zero Build. Zip up Ascenders to access Blimps or use Mantling to get the high-ground over your opponents. Don’t forget to Sprint between cover on your way to a Victory Royale!”

Many expected Fortnite may be preparing to make its no-build mode a permanent fixture following a leak that showed menu option graphics for the mode in the game. Fortnite Zero Build might be a slightly different name, but the fact that Solos, Duos, Trios, and Squads were included held up. With Fortnite Zero Build entering the regular game options, players who like building will likely soon be able to return to the usual business. Meanwhile, those that have been enjoying no-build mode since it randomly replaced the regular mode with Chapter 3, Season 2 will get to keep playing that way.

With Fortnite Zero Build announced as the game’s permanent no-build option, it will be interesting to see if it affects choices with the main game down the line (such as in esports). Stay tuned for further updates and details.