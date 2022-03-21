Why did Fortnite remove building? Let's dig into why Epic Games decided to remove building from Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 brought in a slew of changes for the battle royale game, most notably the removal of building, a core aspect of Fortnite’s gameplay. This decision has sparked speculation in the community as to why Epic Games chose to ditch building, when it will come back, and if this is a part of a bigger plan for the future of Fortnite. Let’s dig into all of it.

Why did Fortnite remove building?

There’s two reasons that Epic Games removed building from Fortnite. The in-game explanation is that in Chapter 3 Season 2, building has been wiped out by enemy forces and The Resistance needs to fight to get it back. It’s the latest wrinkle in the ongoing saga of Battle Royale Island. The real-world explanation for the move is a bit less clear, and a lot more interesting.

It’s being speculated that Epic Games temporarily removed the building mechanic from Fortnite to test the viability of potentially adding a no-build mode in the future. While Fortnite has seen tremendous success over the years, the building aspect has been a struggle point for newer players as the skill gap between newcomers and veterans can be monumental. Providing a mode that removes this element would lower the barrier of entry and even incentivise players that bounced off to make a return.

When will building come back to Fortnite?

As for when we can expect building to be reinstated in Fortnite, Epic Games has yet to specify a date. That said, notable Fortnite leakers such as HYPEX claim that it will last for a week. If this proves to be true, we can expect to see building come back to Fortnite on March 27, 2022.

Removing building from Fortnite is just the latest spin that Epic Games has put on the battle royale game. For more on what’s new in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, we have more for you here on Shacknews.