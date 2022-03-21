New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2

Why did Fortnite remove building?

Let's dig into why Epic Games decided to remove building from Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
7

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 brought in a slew of changes for the battle royale game, most notably the removal of building, a core aspect of Fortnite’s gameplay. This decision has sparked speculation in the community as to why Epic Games chose to ditch building, when it will come back, and if this is a part of a bigger plan for the future of Fortnite. Let’s dig into all of it.

Why did Fortnite remove building?

There’s two reasons that Epic Games removed building from Fortnite. The in-game explanation is that in Chapter 3 Season 2, building has been wiped out by enemy forces and The Resistance needs to fight to get it back. It’s the latest wrinkle in the ongoing saga of Battle Royale Island. The real-world explanation for the move is a bit less clear, and a lot more interesting.

It’s being speculated that Epic Games temporarily removed the building mechanic from Fortnite to test the viability of potentially adding a no-build mode in the future. While Fortnite has seen tremendous success over the years, the building aspect has been a struggle point for newer players as the skill gap between newcomers and veterans can be monumental. Providing a mode that removes this element would lower the barrier of entry and even incentivise players that bounced off to make a return.

When will building come back to Fortnite?

As for when we can expect building to be reinstated in Fortnite, Epic Games has yet to specify a date. That said, notable Fortnite leakers such as HYPEX claim that it will last for a week. If this proves to be true, we can expect to see building come back to Fortnite on March 27, 2022.

Removing building from Fortnite is just the latest spin that Epic Games has put on the battle royale game. For more on what’s new in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, we have more for you here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    March 21, 2022 10:45 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Why did Fortnite remove building?

    • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 21, 2022 10:49 AM

      I said I'd play Fortnite if they removed building so here we are. I am revealed to be a liar once again.

      • OzzieMejia moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 21, 2022 10:59 AM

        To be fair, nobody thought they'd actually DO it.

    • Attica Blue legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 21, 2022 11:04 AM

      The building always turned me off just because I found it boring and irritating. But on the other hand, the gunplay is so janky and basic that without it I don’t see what the game now offers over any other shooter. (I didn’t mind building in Fortnite Save the World, which I thought was a great concept, because there was a directed point to it. But that game had other problems so …)

    • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 21, 2022 11:06 AM

      But building was fortnite's thing, getting rid of it makes it just another BR shooter, but not as good in the shooting department

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 21, 2022 11:21 AM

      I'm debating coming back without building. The end game of a fortnite game before just devolved into these fort building and tear down stuff that was not really fun

    • Zek legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 21, 2022 11:33 AM

      It's kind of bizarre that they would take this kind of risk in the core game instead of introducing a new mode. I guess it generated a lot of press.

      • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 21, 2022 12:03 PM

        yeah. this is such a massive pivot. instead of embedding other modes, perhaps they looked at BF2042's horrible "include ALL THE MODES" approach and decided to focus on the core game that everyone must play instead of splitting up the playerbase into a bunch of dead or dying modules. so yeah I can see why they didn't break it out.

        but the fact they did it at all, means I guess the macros and minutia of the game were being so so so hyperfocused the game itself was losing players rapidly. get shot once = turtle with your macro that builds 9000000 things. then wait. not fun.

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 21, 2022 12:14 PM

      Wow, surely that will completely fuck with people who play competitively?

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 21, 2022 12:17 PM

        Oh, I missed the temporary part. Never mind, it totally makes sense. This is just a press grab.

        • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          March 21, 2022 12:19 PM

          yeah. super weird. I overlooked that as well. gone for a WEEK.

      • RuinedHJ
        reply
        March 21, 2022 12:34 PM

        Arenas are unaffected. Competitive still has building in it.

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 21, 2022 12:29 PM

      this could cause me to go play it, once

Hello, Meet Lola