Why did Fortnite remove building?
Let's dig into why Epic Games decided to remove building from Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 brought in a slew of changes for the battle royale game, most notably the removal of building, a core aspect of Fortnite’s gameplay. This decision has sparked speculation in the community as to why Epic Games chose to ditch building, when it will come back, and if this is a part of a bigger plan for the future of Fortnite. Let’s dig into all of it.
There’s two reasons that Epic Games removed building from Fortnite. The in-game explanation is that in Chapter 3 Season 2, building has been wiped out by enemy forces and The Resistance needs to fight to get it back. It’s the latest wrinkle in the ongoing saga of Battle Royale Island. The real-world explanation for the move is a bit less clear, and a lot more interesting.
It’s being speculated that Epic Games temporarily removed the building mechanic from Fortnite to test the viability of potentially adding a no-build mode in the future. While Fortnite has seen tremendous success over the years, the building aspect has been a struggle point for newer players as the skill gap between newcomers and veterans can be monumental. Providing a mode that removes this element would lower the barrier of entry and even incentivise players that bounced off to make a return.
When will building come back to Fortnite?
As for when we can expect building to be reinstated in Fortnite, Epic Games has yet to specify a date. That said, notable Fortnite leakers such as HYPEX claim that it will last for a week. If this proves to be true, we can expect to see building come back to Fortnite on March 27, 2022.
Removing building from Fortnite is just the latest spin that Epic Games has put on the battle royale game. For more on what’s new in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, we have more for you here on Shacknews.
The building always turned me off just because I found it boring and irritating. But on the other hand, the gunplay is so janky and basic that without it I don’t see what the game now offers over any other shooter. (I didn’t mind building in Fortnite Save the World, which I thought was a great concept, because there was a directed point to it. But that game had other problems so …)
yeah. this is such a massive pivot. instead of embedding other modes, perhaps they looked at BF2042's horrible "include ALL THE MODES" approach and decided to focus on the core game that everyone must play instead of splitting up the playerbase into a bunch of dead or dying modules. so yeah I can see why they didn't break it out.
but the fact they did it at all, means I guess the macros and minutia of the game were being so so so hyperfocused the game itself was losing players rapidly. get shot once = turtle with your macro that builds 9000000 things. then wait. not fun.
