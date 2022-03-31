Coffee Talk is on sale as devs raise funds for co-creator's memorial After the passing of Coffee Talk co-creator Mohammad Fahmi Hasni, the devs are raising money for his family.

Toge Productions shared earlier this week that Mohammad Fahmi Hasni, the co-creator, and writer of Coffee Talk, had passed away at the age of 32. While his family and friends mourn his passing, the developers are looking to help support his memorial efforts by raising money through the sale of Coffee Talk, which is currently on sale. Throughout the duration of the sale, all proceeds will go towards Fahmi’s family.

Toge Productions shared the news of its fundraiser in a post on both Twitter and its Steam News page. From March 31 through April 4, Coffee Talk is marked down from $12.99 to $8.83 on Steam. Released in 2020, Coffee Talk is an interactive visual novel described as “a coffee brewing and heart-to-heart talking simulator about listening to fantasy-inspired modern peoples’ problems, and helping them by serving up a warm drink or two.” The game currently holds an Overwhelming Positive review status on Steam. Some users have already taken to the game’s review page to pay their respects to Mohammad Fahmi Hasni.

In Memoriam of Mohammad Fahmi Hasni (1990 - 2022)



We are fundraising for Fahmi's Family through Coffee Talk. The game will be discounted for 32% from March 31st to April 4th. All proceeds from this period will be given to Fahmi’s family.https://t.co/CKll9CDyvD — Coffee Talk ☕️🌹 (@coffeetalk_game) March 31, 2022

Fahmi had a big heart and was a wonderful person. He was known as someone who is really passionate about telling meaningful stories through games. He was a role model that inspired many of us, especially Indonesian indie game developers. We are all mourning the loss and we miss him terribly. It still feels so surreal that he is no longer with us.

The passing of Mohammad Fahmi Hasni is saddening news, and we extend our condolences to his family and friends during this time. If you’d like to help support his family in the wake of his passing, Coffee Talk will remain on sale until 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on April 4.