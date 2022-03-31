Xbox Game Pass may be getting a family plan this year Microsoft's strong-performing games subscription service doesn't have a family plan yet, but that will apparently change sometime in 2022.

Among subscription services, Xbox Game Pass is probably one of the most enjoyable and rewarding out there, offering quite a bit of value with a regular circulation of new and classic Xbox titles throughout its vast library. One of the very few lacking areas of the Xbox Game Pass has been that it only serves up individual subscriptions. In a time where more families are gaming, that may change soon. Rumor has it that Microsoft is moving forward with an Xbox Game Pass family plan that could launch in 2022.

Word of Microsoft’s supposed intention for an Xbox Game Pass family plan came up in a recent report at Windows Central. According to their report, sources close to Xbox’s business affairs have confirmed that it is moving forward with an Xbox Game Pass family plan. The development of a family plan has apparently been in progress for some time, but there was some hesitation as to how royalties and licenses from third-party publishers would be compensated with a plan splintered between multiple users.

With PlayStation Plus getting its own revision to better contend with Xbox Game Pass, it will be interesting to see how the two major gaming services respond to compete with one another.

Nonetheless, Xbox seems to have figured out what they needed for the Xbox Game Pass family plan to work. The company seems to be set to launch said family plan sometime in 2022, after which multiple folks will be able to log into Xbox Game Pass under a single family bundle and price.

It seems timely that news of Xbox Game Pass’s family plan would come out now. After all, PlayStation just announced the revision of PS Plus subscriptions with different tier systems built to compete with the Xbox Game Pass. With this recent development putting more scrutiny on what each service offers, it seems like a perfect time for Xbox to address one of the few notable gaps in its own gaming service.

With this supposed Xbox Game Pass family plan supposedly on the way, stay tuned for further details. We’ll follow this story with official announcements and reveals as they become available.