Evening Reading - November 19, 2021

Here we are, Shacknews! It's the last Friday before Thanksgiving, so before we all get loaded up on turkey and all the fixins, let's dive into this Friday edition of Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Battlefield 2042 review: Aimless and shameless (Props to Crabs for telling it like it is on this one)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition impressions: WASTED opportunity
- Babylon's Fall closed beta preview: Armed ascension
- Halo Infinite campaign co-op & Forge delayed with Season 1 extension
- Sifu release date moves up to early February
- Earthworm Jim is getting a new animated TV series
- Moncler is Fortnite's next high-fashion collaboration
- Hideki Kamiya apologizes for Scalebound's cancellation: 'We weren't experienced enough'
- Rockstar apologizes for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, offers free games
- CD Projekt RED squashes rumors of Cyberpunk 2077 coming to Xbox Game Pass
- Craig Brute meme immortalized in Halo Infinite campaign easter egg
- Citadel CEO Ken Griffin outbids crypto investor group for U.S. Constitution copy
- Shack Chat: What is your favorite Xbox game or franchise ever?
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 19: Black Friday 2021 begins
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 19: First Black Friday sales have begun
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Hang on, there's a Baba Is You update???
We originally wrote about this update's announcement... let me check... two years ago yesterday. COVID delays are no joke, people. But, yes, we finally have the Baba Is You level editor and some brand new levels! Blow some dust off of this one and go play it!
WOCKA WOCKA WOCKA
You like PAC-MAN? There's a lot of PAC-MAN in this newly announced collection. Personally, I'd pay $20 just for PAC-MAN Battle Royale, so this might be worth looking at. That's before even getting into... what I'll generously refer to as "historical curiosities."
I LIKE TURTWIGS!
EASILY GAME OF THE YEAR BECAUSE OF THIS pic.twitter.com/uDY8agOTG0— Glitch (@GlitchxCity) November 19, 2021
DJ Turtwig on the turntables!
Only you can prevent holiday fires
Trent Turkey pic.twitter.com/GSqWkDEqgG— US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) November 19, 2021
And don't be That Guy. Turkeys aren't meant to be deep fried. What's the matter with you?
Welcome back, G4!
pain pic.twitter.com/gNKCp7nVon— G4TV (@G4TV) November 19, 2021
Don't ever leave us again, please.
Today in Halo Infinite
these bugs— 🔴LIVE-thero 🎮 (@Lythero) November 20, 2021
are
hilarious pic.twitter.com/jysij7qwRx
Eh, more interesting stuff happening over there anyway.
The comedic timing on this boy was incredible. #HaloInfinite #HaloInfinitemultiplayer pic.twitter.com/IS5qFXWA6V— DimberZ (@DimberZ) November 17, 2021
Sorta answers "Why did the chicken cross the road?"
When you're an introvert 😫— Tori 🧶 (@Beautoriaa) November 18, 2021
Not me but someone find this person lmao!! #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/hS8fcQQ5Pe
Talk about throwing something against the wall.
Emergency pets
emergency jack post for the TL. log off while you can but if you’re still here, jack says hi pic.twitter.com/tImDC2Wgfy— Gene Park (@GenePark) November 19, 2021
Idk how your day is going but in case it’s bad here’s my dog pic.twitter.com/tYShMRIHYe— Cristina Amaya (@Silcris88) November 19, 2021
here is my ghost dog mid flail pic.twitter.com/5rhxYuWB5b— Elspeth Eastman (@ElspethEastman) November 20, 2021
My dog provides great timeline cleansers pic.twitter.com/tO6xI1Kutp— Brad Williams (@funnybrad) November 19, 2021
We need pets today... for a variety of reasons.
Super Mario Maker 2's Super Troll Hero
Not too long ago, I linked to one CarlSagan42 and his videos that feature him playing Super Mario Maker 2 troll levels. Now let's check in on another creator in the community, Geek! Let's see how she's faring today!
D'oh!
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
I mean, come on...
#TheAcclaimed have arrived...and so have @TheLionelGreen & @lucha_angel1! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/mhxpyl9bZn— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2021
How do I not put Max Caster in this slot this week?
Tonight in video game music
We check back in with OC Remix tonight. Enjoy this excellent rendition of the temple themes from Zelda II: The Adventures of Link.
There's your Evening Reading to send you into this second weekend of November. What are your plans for this weekend, readers? Join the conversation and let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
