Evening Reading - November 19, 2021

It's the last Friday before Thanksgiving, so let's head into the weekend with some Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Here we are, Shacknews! It's the last Friday before Thanksgiving, so before we all get loaded up on turkey and all the fixins, let's dive into this Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Hang on, there's a Baba Is You update???

We originally wrote about this update's announcement... let me check... two years ago yesterday. COVID delays are no joke, people. But, yes, we finally have the Baba Is You level editor and some brand new levels! Blow some dust off of this one and go play it!

WOCKA WOCKA WOCKA

You like PAC-MAN? There's a lot of PAC-MAN in this newly announced collection. Personally, I'd pay $20 just for PAC-MAN Battle Royale, so this might be worth looking at. That's before even getting into... what I'll generously refer to as "historical curiosities."

I LIKE TURTWIGS!

DJ Turtwig on the turntables!

Only you can prevent holiday fires

And don't be That Guy. Turkeys aren't meant to be deep fried. What's the matter with you?

Welcome back, G4!

Don't ever leave us again, please.

Today in Halo Infinite

Eh, more interesting stuff happening over there anyway.

Sorta answers "Why did the chicken cross the road?"

Talk about throwing something against the wall.

Emergency pets

We need pets today... for a variety of reasons.

Super Mario Maker 2's Super Troll Hero

Not too long ago, I linked to one CarlSagan42 and his videos that feature him playing Super Mario Maker 2 troll levels. Now let's check in on another creator in the community, Geek! Let's see how she's faring today!

D'oh!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

I mean, come on...

How do I not put Max Caster in this slot this week?

Tonight in video game music

We check back in with OC Remix tonight. Enjoy this excellent rendition of the temple themes from Zelda II: The Adventures of Link.

There's your Evening Reading to send you into this second weekend of November. What are your plans for this weekend, readers? Join the conversation and let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola