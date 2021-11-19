Evening Reading - November 19, 2021

Here we are, Shacknews! It's the last Friday before Thanksgiving, so before we all get loaded up on turkey and all the fixins, let's dive into this Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Hang on, there's a Baba Is You update???

We originally wrote about this update's announcement... let me check... two years ago yesterday. COVID delays are no joke, people. But, yes, we finally have the Baba Is You level editor and some brand new levels! Blow some dust off of this one and go play it!

WOCKA WOCKA WOCKA

You like PAC-MAN? There's a lot of PAC-MAN in this newly announced collection. Personally, I'd pay $20 just for PAC-MAN Battle Royale, so this might be worth looking at. That's before even getting into... what I'll generously refer to as "historical curiosities."

I LIKE TURTWIGS!

EASILY GAME OF THE YEAR BECAUSE OF THIS pic.twitter.com/uDY8agOTG0 — Glitch (@GlitchxCity) November 19, 2021

DJ Turtwig on the turntables!

Only you can prevent holiday fires

Trent Turkey pic.twitter.com/GSqWkDEqgG — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) November 19, 2021

And don't be That Guy. Turkeys aren't meant to be deep fried. What's the matter with you?

Welcome back, G4!

Don't ever leave us again, please.

Today in Halo Infinite

Eh, more interesting stuff happening over there anyway.

Sorta answers "Why did the chicken cross the road?"

When you're an introvert 😫

Not me but someone find this person lmao!! #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/hS8fcQQ5Pe — Tori 🧶 (@Beautoriaa) November 18, 2021

Talk about throwing something against the wall.

Emergency pets

emergency jack post for the TL. log off while you can but if you’re still here, jack says hi pic.twitter.com/tImDC2Wgfy — Gene Park (@GenePark) November 19, 2021

Idk how your day is going but in case it’s bad here’s my dog pic.twitter.com/tYShMRIHYe — Cristina Amaya (@Silcris88) November 19, 2021

here is my ghost dog mid flail pic.twitter.com/5rhxYuWB5b — Elspeth Eastman (@ElspethEastman) November 20, 2021

My dog provides great timeline cleansers pic.twitter.com/tO6xI1Kutp — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) November 19, 2021

We need pets today... for a variety of reasons.

Super Mario Maker 2's Super Troll Hero

Not too long ago, I linked to one CarlSagan42 and his videos that feature him playing Super Mario Maker 2 troll levels. Now let's check in on another creator in the community, Geek! Let's see how she's faring today!

D'oh!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

I mean, come on...

How do I not put Max Caster in this slot this week?

Tonight in video game music

We check back in with OC Remix tonight. Enjoy this excellent rendition of the temple themes from Zelda II: The Adventures of Link.

There's your Evening Reading to send you into this second weekend of November. What are your plans for this weekend, readers? Join the conversation and let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.