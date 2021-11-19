Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 19: First Black Friday sales have begun

Black Friday is inching closer and closer, but the PC gaming space is a unique place. That's because PC retailers are looking out for Black Friday, but they're also getting ready to compete against Steam and the big Steam Autumn Sale that's just days away. As long as it's not here yet, a few retailers are getting a headstart with some major deals.

At the top of the list is Green Man Gaming, which is one of several retailers to have the first major discount on Back 4 Blood. It also has the biggest of those discounts, while also offering heavily slashed prices on games from EA and Ubisoft. Behind them is the Humble Store, which has sales from dozens of major publishers. They're also the only digital retailer this weekend to headline their sale with Deathloop, so if you want to get in on this GOTY candidate, here's where you'll want to shop. The Ubisoft Store has a pretty good Black Friday sale on its games and features the first major discount on Far Cry 6. If that's not enough, they have free copies of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, so go ahead and get your hands on that classic. Lastly, there's Blizzard, which has its Black Friday sale and is leading with Diablo 2: Resurrected, as well as a rare World of Warcraft discount.

You have no shortage of games to choose from this weekend if you want to get a headstart on the Steam Autumn Sale. Even Steam has some pretty good discounts on games like Death Stranding, FIFA 22, and Life is Strange: True Colors.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of November, select from the following games: Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, The Big Con, G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout, Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse, Pong Quest, Tales From Off-Peak City Vol. 1, Can't Drive This, Saints Row 4: Game of the Century Edition, Wingspan, Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure, Tech Support: Error Unknown, MachiaVillain, Ogre, Moonlighter, Song of Horror Complete Edition, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Main Assembly, Blood: Fresh Supply, and Oriental Empires. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of November, select between Due Process, House Flipper, Project Wingman, Wingspan, BPM: Bullets Per Minute, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, SimpleRockets 2, Timelie, WRATH: Aeon of Ruin, and Mobius Front '83. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 10 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for Beholder 2. Pay more than the average $9.76 to get Kyle is Famous: Complete Edition, Between the Stars, and We Were Here Together. Pay $10 or more to also receive Beyond: Two Souls, Heavy Rain, and a coupon to save 25% off of Detroit: Become Human. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Leisure Suit Larry 1: In the Land of the Lounge Lizards, Leisure Suit Larry 2: Looking For Love (In Several Wrong Places), and Leisure Suit Larry 3: Passionate Patty in Pursuit of the Pulsating Pectorals. Pay more than $10 to also receive Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude Uncut and Uncensored, Leisure Suit Larry 5: Passionate Patty Does a Little Undercover Work, Leisure Suit Larry: Shape Up or Slip Out, Leisure Suit Larry 7: Love for Sail, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry, and Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Styx: Master of Shadows. Pay more than the average $8.09 to get Mordheim: City of the Damned, Outcast: Second Contact, Warhammer: Chaosbane, and Street Power Football. Pay $10 to also receive Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition, Rugby 20, Hunting Simulator 2, and Tour de France 2020. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for How to Survive 2. Pay more than the average $13.98 to get Dead In Vinland, Die Young, and Empyrion: Galactic Survival. Pay $15 to also receive The Wild Eight, Breathedge, and SCUM. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Get an extra 20% off of your total cart with the coupon code BF20. Yes, this even applies to Far Cry 6! Restrictions apply.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.