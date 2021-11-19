Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 19: First Black Friday sales have begun

Black Friday is inching closer and closer, but the PC gaming space is a unique place. That's because PC retailers are looking out for Black Friday, but they're also getting ready to compete against Steam and the big Steam Autumn Sale that's just days away. As long as it's not here yet, a few retailers are getting a headstart with some major deals.
At the top of the list is Green Man Gaming, which is one of several retailers to have the first major discount on Back 4 Blood. It also has the biggest of those discounts, while also offering heavily slashed prices on games from EA and Ubisoft. Behind them is the Humble Store, which has sales from dozens of major publishers. They're also the only digital retailer this weekend to headline their sale with Deathloop, so if you want to get in on this GOTY candidate, here's where you'll want to shop. The Ubisoft Store has a pretty good Black Friday sale on its games and features the first major discount on Far Cry 6. If that's not enough, they have free copies of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, so go ahead and get your hands on that classic. Lastly, there's Blizzard, which has its Black Friday sale and is leading with Diablo 2: Resurrected, as well as a rare World of Warcraft discount.
You have no shortage of games to choose from this weekend if you want to get a headstart on the Steam Autumn Sale. Even Steam has some pretty good discounts on games like Death Stranding, FIFA 22, and Life is Strange: True Colors.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.
- Battle.net Black Friday Sale
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $29.99 (25% off)
- World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Heroic Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $14.99 (62% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $17.98 (28% off)
- More from the Blizzard Battle.net Black Friday Sale.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Guild of Dungeoneering - FREE until 11/25
- KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION - FREE until 11/25
- Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) - FREE until 11/25
- Outriders - $19.79 (67% off)
- Humankind - $39.99 (20% off)
- Hammerting - $16.74 (33% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of November, select from the following games: Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, The Big Con, G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout, Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse, Pong Quest, Tales From Off-Peak City Vol. 1, Can't Drive This, Saints Row 4: Game of the Century Edition, Wingspan, Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure, Tech Support: Error Unknown, MachiaVillain, Ogre, Moonlighter, Song of Horror Complete Edition, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Main Assembly, Blood: Fresh Supply, and Oriental Empires. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Hob [Steam] - $0.79 (96% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Origin] - $31.19 (48% off)
- Lost in Random [Origin] - $17.99 (40% off)
- FIFA 22 [Origin] - $32.39 (46% off)
- Madden NFL 22 [Origin] - $26.99 (55% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Knockout City [Origin] - $11.69 (55% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition [Origin] - $7.19 (82% off)
- Sea of Solitude [Origin] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [UPlay] - $31.79 (47% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Empire of Sin Premium Edition [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Lake [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Haven [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
Gamersgate
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [UPlay] - $29.87 (50% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion [Steam] - $7.64 (49% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Chroma Squad [Steam] - $2.80 (81% off)
- Unreal Deal Pack [Steam] - $2.99 (93% off)
GOG.com
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $13.59 (66% off)
- Necormunda: Hired Gun - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dysmantle - $12.99 (35% off)
- Slay the Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- Art of Rally - $16.24 (35% off)
- A Short Hike - $5.59 (30% off)
- Tropico 6 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Transistor - $3.99 (80% off)
- Pyre - $5.99 (70% off)
- Bastion - $2.99 (80% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $7.99 (60% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- FTL: Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Black Friday 2021 Biggest Savings
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $36.95 (38% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $27.74 (45% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Origin] - $31.31 (48% off)
- Lost in Random [Origin] - $18.08 (40% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $22.31 (44% off)
- Madden NFL 22 [Origin] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [UPlay] - $25.20 (58% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion [UPlay] - $16.63 (72% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $12.74 (58% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $19.19 (36% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- The Ascent [Steam] - $16.64 (45% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $13.32 (67% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $13.32 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $13.50 (77% off)
- Bus Simulator 21 [Steam] - $23.30 (33% off)
- Roguebook [Steam] - $14.79 (41% off)
- Mordhau [Steam] - $11.07 (63% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $6.66 (78% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Black Friday 2021 Sale.
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Year 6 [UPlay] - $23.52 (66% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Steam] - $10.00 (80% off)
- Hell Let Loose [Steam] - $25.79 (36% off)
- Narita Boy [Steam] - $10.75 (57% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $6.45 (57% off)
- Moving Out [Steam] - $8.60 (66% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $16.46 (89% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.20 (83% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains [Steam] - $4.80 (88% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $21.50 (78% off)
- Outlast Trinity [Steam] - $8.73 (85% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of November, select between Due Process, House Flipper, Project Wingman, Wingspan, BPM: Bullets Per Minute, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, SimpleRockets 2, Timelie, WRATH: Aeon of Ruin, and Mobius Front '83. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 10 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 for Beholder 2. Pay more than the average $9.76 to get Kyle is Famous: Complete Edition, Between the Stars, and We Were Here Together. Pay $10 or more to also receive Beyond: Two Souls, Heavy Rain, and a coupon to save 25% off of Detroit: Become Human. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Leisure Suit Larry 1: In the Land of the Lounge Lizards, Leisure Suit Larry 2: Looking For Love (In Several Wrong Places), and Leisure Suit Larry 3: Passionate Patty in Pursuit of the Pulsating Pectorals. Pay more than $10 to also receive Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude Uncut and Uncensored, Leisure Suit Larry 5: Passionate Patty Does a Little Undercover Work, Leisure Suit Larry: Shape Up or Slip Out, Leisure Suit Larry 7: Love for Sail, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry, and Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Styx: Master of Shadows. Pay more than the average $8.09 to get Mordheim: City of the Damned, Outcast: Second Contact, Warhammer: Chaosbane, and Street Power Football. Pay $10 to also receive Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition, Rugby 20, Hunting Simulator 2, and Tour de France 2020. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for How to Survive 2. Pay more than the average $13.98 to get Dead In Vinland, Die Young, and Empyrion: Galactic Survival. Pay $15 to also receive The Wild Eight, Breathedge, and SCUM. These activate on Steam.
- Deathloop [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Origin] - $34.79 (42% off)
- Lost in Random [Origin] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Epic] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $24.79 (38% off)
- FIFA 22 [Origin] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Madden NFL 22 [Origin] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [UPlay] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 [Epic] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition [UPlay] - $39.59 (67% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $14.99 (75% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Year 6 [UPlay] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition [UPlay] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $19.97 (33% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $12.49 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $22.19 (63% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $22.49 (55% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Humankind [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 5 [Steam] - $14.39 (20% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Humble Store's Black Friday Sale is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
Origin
- Black Friday Sale
- FIFA 22 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Madden NFL 22 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Lost in Random - $19.99 (33% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $34.79 (42% off)
- It Takes Two - $24.79 (38% off)
- Knockout City - $9.99 (50% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squdrons - $14.79 (63% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $14.79 (63% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Origin Black Friday Sale.
Ubisoft Store
Get an extra 20% off of your total cart with the coupon code BF20. Yes, this even applies to Far Cry 6! Restrictions apply.
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory - FREE! (Must claim before 11/25 @ 2PM PT)
- Black Friday Sale
- Far Cry 6 - $49.79 (17% off)
- Riders Republic - $44.99 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $29.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $19.80 (67% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $40.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $28.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $9.00 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition - $26.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 - $54.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.50 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $4.00 (80% off)
- The Crew 2 Special Edition - $12.00 (80% off)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew - $10.00 (60% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition - $20.00 (75% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Black Friday 2021 Sale.
Steam
- Back 4 Blood - $41.99 (30% off)
- FIFA 22 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding - $17.99 (70% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Don't Starve Together - $5.09 (66% off)
- Square Enix Autumn Sale
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $38.99 (35% off)
- Outriders - $19.79 (67% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition - $26.98 (55% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $13.63 (90% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.73 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - $2.99 (85% off)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix Autumn Sale.
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Empire of Sin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Humankind - $39.99 (20% off)
- Factory Town - $9.99 (50% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 22 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $29.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Final Fantasy 5 - $14.39 (20% off)
- Lost Ruins - $13.99 (30% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $13.59 (66% off)
- Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Gunfire Reborn - $14.99 (25% off)
- Space Engineers - $13.99 (30% off)
- Arma 3 - $7.49 (75% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
For Prime members, looks like:
