CD Projekt RED squashes rumors of Cyberpunk 2077 coming to Xbox Game Pass There were recent rumors that Microsoft might be scheming to get Cyberpunk 2077, but CD Projekt RED says no such plans are in the works.

Xbox Game Pass might be one of the best deals in gaming by far, but it doesn’t have everything. For instance, if you’re looking for Cyberpunk 2077, it’s not there, and it doesn’t sound like it will be anytime soon. Recently, the gaming community thought it caught a tease of Cyberpunk 2077 coming to Game Pass. Unfortunately, CD Projekt RED squashed the rumors and said there’s no such plans in the works at the moment.

It all began with a thread on the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit. Some steely-eyed posters claimed to have noticed a short segment of an Xbox Game Pass highlight video that seemed to show footage from Cyberpunk 2077. This spurred excitement that perhaps Xbox was making a deal to get Cyberpunk 2077 over to the program. That said, CD Projekt RED’s PR swooped in to cool some jets. Despite the supposed footage, CDPR Global PR manager Radek Adam Grabowski claimed there is currently no such deal in the works.

I just thought I'll chime in to say that there are no Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077. — Radek (@gamebowski) November 19, 2021

It’s a shame that Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t on the slate for Xbox Game Pass seemingly anytime soon. After the stupendously poor launch, it could probably use a second life after the repairs are made. And those repairs are still happening - so much so that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S optimizations of Cyberpunk 2077 were delayed back into 2022. There’s no telling exactly when these optimizations will hit now, but CD Projekt has been working intensely to get the game up to snuff following its release debacle.

Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Game Pass doesn’t seem like it’s an impossibility, but it also sounds like it’s not happening anytime soon. Should this change, you should expect to hear about it at Shacknews. Stay tuned for further updates and details as we continue to follow the topic.